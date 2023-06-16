Lewis Hamilton topped a bumper FP2 session at the Canadian Grand Prix on Friday afternoon in Montréal, after a CCTV failure had curtailed FP1 after a matter of minutes.

Earlier in the day, Pierre Gasly stopped out on track and caused a red flag in the Alpine but once that was cleared, we remained under red conditions.

Indeed, it became apparent that a CCTV failure around the circuit had occurred, and no on-track action could take place until resolved in the name of safety.

The issue wasn't solved until after the hour session, too, prompting the FIA to extend FP2 by half an hour and so we got 90 minutes of running in at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve come the stroke of 1630 local time, with us getting in the entire session bar around the final five minutes before rain hit.

The drivers would certainly have been thankful for that largely spell of dry running, given the shortened nature of FP1, and it was Mercedes who were on top at the end of the day, which will bode well for them over the weekend given they tend to improve as the event progresses towards Sunday.

Indeed, it was Lewis Hamilton who went fastest ahead of team-mate George Russell, with Spanish pair Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso next quickest ahead of the other Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

Championship leader Max Verstappen recorded the sixth-fastest time ahead of Valtteri Bottas - who had, for what it's worth, topped FP1 before the early issues stopped the session.

Sergio Perez was eighth fastest in the other Red Bull whilst local hero Lance Stroll was P9 and Pierre Gasly was tenth, with his Alpine back out on track after the aforementioned issue in FP1.

As for his team-mate Esteban Ocon, FP2 carried less in the way of reliaibility good fortune with him told to stop the car on circuit due to a suspected water pressure loss - a precautionary stoppage Alpine said.

That caused a red flag and so did Nico Hulkenberg's Haas going bang along the pit-straight, with smoke pouring out of the back of the car.

The session ended, meanwhile, with a late deluge and a handful of drivers opted to head out in the final minutes to get some time in on the intermediate tyres - something that might come in handy tomorrow as there's a chance rain will hit for qualifying.

An intriguing, occasionally baffling, Friday at the Canadian Grand Prix weekend, then, and qualifying tomorrow could offer plenty more in the way of surprises and talking points.