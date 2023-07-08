The British Grand Prix weekend is here - one of the most iconic and evocative events in the sporting calendar in this country, and of course in F1.

It's a race that has been on the schedule right from the beginning of the championship in 1950, and over the years the majority of British GPs have been held at Silverstone.

The former airfield is set to once again come alive with the sound of horsepower this weekend, then, and ahead of lights out on Sunday research has been done to find the most successful drivers in F1 history at the circuit.

Silverstone's most successful F1 drivers

Research from Bet365 has worked out the highest points-scorers around the circuit, from the very first race at the track in F1 back in the 50s, and applied the modern points-scoring system to every result to work out who's been the strongest in Britain.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given he has won the race a whopping eight times at Silverstone, Lewis Hamilton is top of the list with him scoring an incredible 312 points at the circuit - averaging over 18 points per race - some going considering you get 18 points for second place in an F1 race in the modern era.

Fellow world champions Kimi Raikkonen, Michael Schumacher, and Fernando Alonso are on the list up next, whilst Rubens Barrichello also weighs in on the leaderboard, with his victory in 2003 one of the most famous and entertaining British GPs ever.

Other British drivers on the list include Nigel Mansell and David Coulthard, with the former in particular enjoying a special relationship with the fans as 'Mansell Mania' reigned in the late 80s and early 90s, with fans, as Murray Walker put it 'breaking ranks,' to celebrate his 1992 victory that helped him along the way to winning the world championship that season.

Here's the top 10 list in full:

Other interesting points around the research include:

Raikkonen and Schumacher are tied for second place with 186 points - the latter has a better points-per-race figure

Max Verstappen is 15th in the all-time leaderboard

Peter Revson has the best points per race - 25 - as he won at his only ever appearance at Silverstone

21 winners at Silverstone have come from pole position, with the pole-to-win percentage being 36.84 percent

Hamilton and Mansell are the only two drivers to do a Grand Slam at Silverstone with the latter doing it twice in 1991 and 1992 and Hamilton in 2017

Former F1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi said of the research, meanwhile:

"I think when you race at home, to me the highest pressure was in Brazil and then England, because both McLaren and Lotus were based in England and we were racing close to their home facilities.

"You give a 110 percent at home races and it was so rewarding to win at home. To win a home country grand prix is rewarding for both the driver and team.

"Every time Lewis won, Nigel won, David won, Jackie [Stewart] won, Jim Clark won, they felt rewarded.

"I remember when I won the first world championship race in Brazil, I was so pumped up. I was so motivated to win. I took the pressure in a positive way. I had to win and do my best.

"As long as athletes take the extra motivation and pressure in a positive way, for sure it helps."