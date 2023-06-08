F1 Manager 2023's release date has been announced and includes a new, exciting game mode alongside many improvements.

This year's new mode is called Race Replay and allows players to take control of various scenarios based on real-life events from the world of Formula 1.

The mode will have two options available. One of them is called Race Moments, where players take control of a team during a race and the game will set an objective for you to achieve at the end of the event.

The other option is called Starting Grid. This feature also follows real-world events and uses the grid from that specific race. After each real-life Grand Prix, a new Starting Grid and Race Moment will be added, keeping the game fresh and vibrant.

F1 Manager 2023 will be released on 31st July 2023. Players who purchase the Deluxe Edition will be given the game four days early (27th July 2023).

What consoles will F1 Manager 2023 be available for?

F1 Manager 2023 will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC and Epic Games Store.

Gameplay

F1 Manager 2023 will debut a new visor camera, allowing players to view their races through an additional perspective. The camera has become increasingly popular in recent years during real-life F1 TV coverage.

The helmet camera won't be a groundbreaking addition to F1 Manager 2023, but it will add a layer of realism to the game during races.

A new staff member will be introduced in this year's game, is the Sporting Director. This member of the team is vital for overseeing the team from the trackside and allowing you to develop and improve the pit crew of your chosen unit.

The addition to the game is critical for extracting the best possible result from a Grand Prix and comes with their own set of performance ratings. A high aptitude rating is particularly important as it boosts the potential of your mechanics.

The Sporting Director's leadership qualities will help the mechanics to perform clean pit stops and avoid making mistakes that often decide the result of a Grand Prix.

Pit-crew training is also an option. The player will have the ability to choose training programmes for the mechanics and what they should focus on when practising.

'Fatigue Reduction" will give the mechanics more rest days to keep them fresh ahead of a race weekend, whereas "Pit Stop Errors" will allow for the mechanics to focus on improving consistency and avoid making agonising mistakes in the pit lane.

Frontier have introduced Driver Confidence for this year's release. Car setup and track time in practice sessions will play a critical role in the state of the drivers' confidence throughout the race weekend.

A more confident driver may feel more opportunistic when in wheel-to-wheel combat, whereas a driver's confidence levels will drop if involved in an incident.

F1 Manager 2023 will feature all 23 circuits from this year's F1 calendar, including the cancelled Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, the Las Vegas Strip Circuit and Qatar's Lusail International Circuit.

The game also includes the six sprint events to mirror the real-life sport: Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium, Qatar, the United States (Circuit of the Americas) and Sāo Paulo in Brazil.

The game will feature Formula 2 and Formula 3 seasons which are fully simulated. This includes a multitude of rising stars linked to Formula 1 teams, such as Williams Academy member and GB3 champion Luke Browning, who races for Hitech in FIA F3.

Pre-Order

Here is what's available within the two different game variations and where they can be pre-ordered.

Standard Edition - £44.99

A copy of F1 Manager 2023

Three exclusive race moments including a moment for the new Las Vegas Strip Circuit

Deluxe Edition - £54.99

A copy of F1 Manager 2023

Three exclusive race moments including one for the all-new Las Vegas Strip Circuit

Exclusive Scenarios Pack

Four days early access, allowing you to play from 27th July

Where Can I Pre-Order F1 Manager 2023?

Here is where F1 Manager 2023 can be pre-ordered: