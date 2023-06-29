The biggest compliment you can give the new F1 Manager game, from Frontier Developments, is that, within a couple of hours, it leaves you wanting to play a great deal more.

All of the best simulation games have a 'can't put down' factor and the new installment of F1 Manager seemed to very much boast this characteristic, as GIVEMESPORT found out after being given the chance to get to grips with it over a couple of hours earlier in June.

The version we played was not a full and final copy, but still gave us more than enough of an idea that it's a game we'd like to spend more time playing, and that's all most games can really hope for.

Over the course of our trial two hours, we embarked on two game modes.

F1 Manager 2023: Race Moments

First up, we had to try and help Aston Martin to win the Monaco Grand Prix with Fernando Alonso - changing the result of the 2023 race in real life that saw Max Verstappen beat the Spaniard to the win.

Indeed, with rain beginning to fall, a window of opportunity opened itself up if you were able to get the tyre call right - with Aston in real life pitting Fernando for fresh dry tyres before the shower and then getting him on a set of inters moments later.

In the end, they still earned second place, but had they pitted a lap earlier and gone straight onto inters, who is to say they couldn't have won?

Hindsight is a wonderful thing, then, but apparently not always 100% useful - at least if you don't know how to use it, which is what happened in our case.

New to the game, we thought we'd got Fernando ready to pit for intermediate tyres but we'd got the commands wrong, and instead the Spaniard ploughed round in increasingly damp conditions on dry tyres for a couple of laps whilst we composed ourselves.

The damage was done, though, and by the time we'd worked out how to get Fernando in for the right tyres, he'd be coming back out in 8th place - making the right pit call is obviously easier said than done.

Despite our flaws, it's a really nice gane mode and the ability to potentially change the course of F1 history is one that will endure. Think you can do better than the actual teams did in a race? Now's the time to prove it.

F1 Manager 2023: Career Mode

Onto Career Mode, and with at least some confidence we now knew what we were doing, we took charge of the Mercedes team for the British and Hungarian Grands Prix.

Career Mode is hugely immersive and engrossing. Trying to manage both the cars during the race is all-consuming but when strategy comes off, it's also hugely rewarding - surely exactly what it's like in real life on the pitwall.

At Silverstone, we guided Lewis Hamilton to a podium finish - surely to the delight of the home fans - whilst compatriot George Russell had a shunt with Fernando Alonso and damaged his front wing when running in fifth.

We pitted him, put him out on a set of hards to go long and then got him back onto some softs for the final few laps, allowing him to clamber back into the points and finish in P10 - a decent enough salvage job.

Finally, after putting so much effort into Silverstone, we didn't get to finish the Hungarian GP but things were looking promising. Russell was again in the points but Hamilton was going for the lead. Sergio Perez had just pitted from P1 with Hamilton in second and, with life still in his medium tyres we told him it was 'Hammer-time' to try and pull off an overcut.

Unfortunately, our two hours expired before we were able to see just whether Hamilton would have come out in front - a cliffhanger worthy of Hollywood recognition - and it left us wanting more.

We daresay, then, this is a game that will evoke that feeling among the many who buy it this summer.

F1 Manager 2023 is out on July 31st