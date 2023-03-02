An F1 fan? Well why don't you try out F1 Manager this weekend, it's completely free! Here's how to do so.

F1 Manager 2022 has been a phenomenal addition to gaming fans' libraries. The first-ever tactical Formula 1 simulator puts you straight in the role of the boss of your chosen constructor and allows you to pick from a roster of 2022 drivers and staff.

The game has gone from strength to strength since its initial release on PC on the 25th of August 2022 and has since been released for the next generation consoles, giving it a full lineup of PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S and Microsoft Windows.

But many still have not played the fantastic title, which is why this weekend is the optimum time to do so as it's absolutely free.

Here is how to play F1 Manager 22 for completely free this weekend.

How To Play F1 Manager 22 Completely Free this Weekend

Yes, that's right, Formula 1 Manager 2022 is free on Steam this weekend, here are the steps to take to play absolutely free.

Download Steam on your PC. The download link is here. Set up a FREE account on Steam (Or log in if you already have an account) Head to the F1 22 game section on steam and click to begin the download. Enjoy playing F1 Manager 22 completely free!

Not only can you play for free alongside the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix from 2-6 March - you can also obtain 70% off the full game on Steam until March 6th.

Whether you're new to F1 or a long-time supporter, F1 Manager 2022 brings fans closer to the action as you define the ultimate strategy to take their drivers to the top step of the podium. Players will react to every thrilling overtake and moments of nail-biting tension, experiencing unparalleled immersion in an audiovisual experience which brings the TV broadcast to life. With the action unfolding across the whole breadth of the field, the iconic Sky Sports F1 commentary pairing of David Croft and Karun Chandhok will highlight key events from the session, ensuring fans never miss a moment.

With vital points at stake, players will have to respond to changing weather conditions, safety cars and even red flag restarts to ensure their drivers stay at the centre of the championship battle. Issuing commands via their race engineers, fans will hear the familiar voices of 2022’s entire F1® roster responding to their decisions as the drama unfolds, lap by lap.

It really is the most immersive F1 simulator out there, so there's no excuse this weekend not to give it a go.

