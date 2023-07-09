Max Verstappen continues to streak into the distance in the F1 Drivers' standings, after sealing victory at the British Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon, ahead of Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen started from P1 at lights out, accompanied by the two McLaren cars of Lando Norris in second and Oscar Piastri in third, and to the delight of the packed British fans in the grandstands, Norris led the opening exchanges after a fine start from the front row.

Verstappen, though, was unbothered and would soon be back in front, with Norris and Piastri eager to try and work together and pull away from the field to secure a double podium.

READ MORE: Brad Pitt F1 film begins production at Silverstone

However, a Safety Car midway through the race threw a spanner in the works for McLaren's hopes, with Kevin Magnussen having to retire.

The Dane was the second man into the pits early, following on from Alpine having to hook Esteban Ocon thanks to a hydraulics issue, with the Haas driver seeing his car expire on lap 31 down the Wellington straight.

Initially, a VSC was called but with a recovery vehicle needed to get the stricken Haas out of the firing line, a full Safety Car was introduced, sparking a flurry of pit stops as the drivers came in for the soft, and assumed quickest tyre.

As it all shook out ahead of the race resuming, Verstappen led from Norris, but Hamilton had managed to jump Piastri by being able to pit when the Safety Car was out, whilst the Aussie had come in earlier, with George Russell lurking in the other Mercedes in P5.

More concerning for McLaren, though, was the fact their cars were on the hard tyres - the only two to be so inside the top six - meaning they'd be under a great deal of pressure once the green flag flew, at least in theory.

Indeed, we returned to racing speeds and Hamilton quickly set about Norris, whilst Russell did the same with Piastri, but both Mercedes cars were finding it easier said than done to get by the boys in orange in the closing stages.

In fact, George Russell even said on the radio to his team how impressive the McLaren's pace was on the hard tyres, as he fought to get by Piastri.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Jenson Button and Karun Chandhok talk Nigel Mansell and his dominant 1992 season

In behind them, a great battle played out towards the other half of the top ten, as Sergio Perez battled through from 15th on the grid to finish 6th, whilst Carlos Sainz was mugged late on by the Mexican, Alex Albon, and his team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Pierre Gasly was also on the charge, with him pulling off a great overtake on Lance Stroll, but he had to retire in the closing stages with his Alpine crabbing all over the circuit after a separate incident involving the Canadian.

Back at the front, though, it was Verstappen who took the chequered flag, with Norris brilliantly holding off Hamilton as the British pair gave the Silverstone crowd something to really cheer.

A thoroughly enjoyable race, then, and up next we go to Hungary and then Belgium before the summer break.

Finally, a quick word for the security in place at Silverstone. There'd been genuine concern that some form of protest could take place on a live track at the British Grand Prix but the race went off without interruption and the safety of all was secured.

Result

1. Max Verstappen

2. Lando Norris

3. Lewis Hamilton

4. Oscar Piastri

5. George Russell

6. Sergio Perez

7. Fernando Alonso

8. Alex Albon

9. Charles Leclerc

10. Carlos Sainz

11. Logan Sargeant

12. Valtteri Bottas

13. Nico Hulkenberg

14. Lance Stroll

15. Zhou Guanyu

16. Yuki Tsunoda

17. Nyck de Vries

R. Pierre Gasly

R. Kevin Magnussen

R. Esteban Ocon