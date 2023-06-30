Max Verstappen will start the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday from pole position as he narrowly beat Charles Leclerc to P1 on Friday afternoon at the Red Bull Ring.

The Dutchman is in phenomenal form at the moment and looks good to make another large step towards winning a third world title, with team-mate, and nearest rival in the standings, Sergio Perez, set to start from outside of the top 10 once again.

Verstappen was nearly denied by Leclerc, who gave it everything on his final lap, but the Monegasque crossed the line four hundredths of a second slower than the Dutchman, and will have to settle for P2 on Sunday.

Here's how qualifying played out:

Q1

Valtteri Bottas had an early spin at the exit of turn one to cause a brief red flag but would manage to eventually get going again.

Indeed, he would survive the first elimination of the session where his team-mate Zhou Guanyu would not - with the Chinese driver set to start 17th alongside Yuki Tsunoda in 16th.

The AlphaTauri man would have been disappointed to finish 16th but not as much as his team-mate would have been down in last place, with the pressure mounting on Nyck de Vries over his future.

Logan Sargeant will line up P18 in the Williams, meanwhile, with Kevin Magnussen taking 19th.

Q2

The big story of Q2, meanwhile, was some high-profile eliminations.

Once again Sergio Perez failed to make it through to Q3 with his fast lap times being deleted for track limits infringements, leaving him to start 15th for Sunday's race and at risk of losing even more significant ground in the championship.

George Russell was also eliminated, meanwhile, and will start from P11, with Esteban Ocon, Oscar Piastri, and Valtteri Bottas in between him and the Mexican.

Q3

Verstappen set the fastest time but it was certainly close, with the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz ready to try and swarm him on Sunday.

Behind them, Lando Norris will line up in P4 - a very positive nod towards the upgrades McLaren have brought to his car this weekend - ahead of compatriot Lewis Hamilton and then Lance Stroll in the Aston Martin.

Fernando Alonso will start from P7, meanwhile, whilst Nico Hulkenberg enjoyed another strong qualifying to take P8 ahead of Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon, who also had another great run into Q3 in the Williams.

The grid is set for the GP on Sunday, then, but up next tomorrow we have the second Sprint Saturday of the season, with the Sprint Shootout and the Sprint race providing an extra dose of competitve action this weekend.