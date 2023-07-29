Highlights Max Verstappen and Red Bull opted to stay out an extra lap on wet tyres in the Belgian Grand Prix Sprint to reduce the risk of getting stuck behind other cars when coming back out.

Verstappen's decision cost him the lead, but he was able to overtake Oscar Piastri and secure victory after a restart.

Piastri secured second place in the Sprint and praised his team's strong pace, but acknowledged that they still have work to do to compete with Verstappen.

Max Verstappen has said that he and Red Bull opted to make the safest call by staying out an extra lap on full wet tyres in the Belgian Grand Prix Sprint, with him needing to overtake Oscar Piastri on track to secure victory because of that decision.

The Sprint at Spa was already behind schedule thanks to the Sprint Shootout being delayed thanks to the weather, and the rain ensured it was pushed back even more just before lights out.

Once we got going, we then had five laps behind the Safety Car before the Sprint began with a rolling start.

At that start, too, half of the field pitted for inters, whilst the others stayed out on full wet tyres for an extra lap - leader Verstappen included.

It was a call that actually cost him the lead, with Piastri taking P1 after he had pitted at the first opportunity, but Max explained that he and Red Bull felt as though it was the right call because it reduced the risk of him getting stuck behind other cars when coming back out:

"It was just the safer call. I could have come in first, but I could have been blocked by other cars. I didn't mind staying out - we lost one position but we are quick, and we are quick on inters.

"I said already to the team that I know we can pit straight away, but it's very risky in case of having all the cars come in as well, who would pit behind me and then you have to hold your car [in the pit box].

"I think we just took the safer option to at least do one lap. Maybe there would have been a Safety Car if you're lucky but there wasn't so I knew I would lose out because the extreme tyres are a lot slower around here than an intermediate, so we pitted and I had a little wait as well for the Ferrari and I came out behind Oscar, and then I knew that I had to get by him at some point."

Indeed, Verstappen was able to cruise pass Piastri following a further restart after Fernando Alonso had brought out the Safety Car by spinning off track and from there he was off and way, leaving the Aussie to come home in P2 ahead of Pierre Gasly.

Piastri, meanwhile, had this to say about securing second place in the Sprint:

"I'm very, very happy. We tried our best, we boxed when the Safety Car came in and led a few laps, but we were no match for Max.

"It's nice to be up there in P2, apart from Max our pace was really strong, so full credit to the team. The last three weeks we've had has been special, I can't thank them enough for the car. We still have a bit to do to get right to the top and to lead my first laps was something I won't forget."

On the Safety Car period and restart, Oscar added:

"I thought it was going to be in my favour [because there'd be] less laps to hold him behind. I looked at the top of Eau Rouge and he was basically on top of me already. We have a little bit more work to do but I'm happy to get points, I'm happy to get my first top three sort of, I'm not sure what to call this!"

Onto the grand prix itself tomorrow afternoon, then, and Verstappen will be the favourite for victory once more even if he does go from P6.

The Dutchman carries a grid penalty into the GP after a gearbox change but the car is looking mighty around Spa and, after he won here last year from P14, it seems unlikely he'll be too worried about tomorrow's prospects.

A good start in terms of earning points for Max, then, and he'll look to carry that on with the main event tomorrow afternoon.