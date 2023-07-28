Highlights Max Verstappen expressed frustration during qualifying due to narrowly avoiding elimination in Q2.

Verstappen and his engineer Gianpiero Lambiase had a frank discussion on the team radio.

Verstappen later apologised for his outburst and acknowledged that the team will privately discuss the situation, emphasising that such frank exchanges are common and do not impact their working relationship.

Max Verstappen has offered an explanation as to why he was so angry on the radio between Q2 and Q3 in Belgian GP qualifying.

The Dutchman would end up setting the fastest time of all in qualifying and would be starting from P1 on Sunday afternoon were he not carrying a grid penalty thanks to a gearbox change.

Indeed, he will instead start the race in sixth position but things could have been worse for him as he was close to being eliminated in Q2, after setting only the tenth-fastest time during that particular section of the session.

Back in the garage, the Dutchman was audibly angry with how close it was, saying that he should have put in two flying laps at the end of Q2 rather than one slow and one fast.

On the radio, Max said to his engineer Gianpiero Lambiase:

"I should have just ***ing pushed two laps in a row, like I said."

With the following conversation unfolding between the two:

GL: “So, you are through, Max.”

MV: “Yeah I don’t give a ****… it’s just **** execution.”

GL: “OK, and then when the track was two seconds quicker for your final lap and you didn’t have any energy left, how would that have gone down? You tell me what you want to do in Q3, and we’ll do it. Let me know. Sets, fuel, run plan…”

After setting the fastest time in Q3, Verstappen apologised over the radio:

“At least we had a good Q3. Sorry to GP for being so on the rant." To which Lambiase replied: "Slowly getting used to it Max.”

After the session, too, Max explained how the pair will naturally discuss things in private after the session but that they regularly have frank exchanges and all is always fine between them, which is fair enough.

Ultimately, these things get broadcast to listeners these days and so Max was naturally asked about the situation, with him saying in Parc Fermé after the chequered flag:

“Of course, the conditions are very tricky. The track was really drying quickly and [on] my final lap in Q2 I just didn’t have that confidence to push more and I was very lucky to be in P10.

“But then in Q3, you have tyre sets that you can push a little bit more, you can risk a little bit more, and that’s what we did on that final lap.

“I know that I have to drop back on Sunday with the penalty I have, but it was the best I could do today.”

As mentioned, Verstappen lines up in sixth place for Sunday's race but will be fully confident of still achieving victory this weekend here at Spa-Francorchamps.

Last year he won the race with a stunning drive from P14, with the Red Bull car in a league of its own, and the car is even better this year, with Max saying that the aim is absolutely to try and win on Sunday.

Indeed, it's hard trying to make a case for someone to stop him.