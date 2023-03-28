Max Verstappen is aiming to make it a treble of F1 world championship trophies in 2023.

The Dutchman is a back-to-back two-time world champion having won the past two titles in 2021 and 2022 respectively, though of course in very different circumstances.

Whilst the 2021 campaign went right down to the wire and ended in dramatic style, the 2022 season was a relative cake-walk for Max, as he took the championship with several races to spare at the Japanese Grand Prix.

This season, it looks as though he has every chance of winning a third straight title as well, with the Red Bull RB19 very much the pick of the 2023 bunch in terms of the current crop of cars, and he and Sergio Perez will likely be fighting it out for victory once again this weekend in Australia.

Another winner's trophy will be on offer this Sunday at Albert Park, then, and it'll be interesting to see where the Dutchman opts to keep it if he picks it up, after inadvertedly displaying where he sometimes keeps one of his world championship trophies back at home.

He was in a sim racing event and on his stream he had one of his Drivers' trophies in the background, standing atop a fridge.

IMAGE: Max Verstappen's unique place to store a world championship trophy

There aren't many people who can say they have a world title stacked on top of their fridge back at home, but that is clearly how Max likes to operate.

The Red Bull ace has started this season in fine form as well, winning the opening Grand Prix in Bahrain without needing to really break a sweat, before carving his way through the field in Saudi Arabia to salvage P2 from a P15 start as he finished behind team-mate Sergio Perez.

The Dutchman leads the standings by a point ahead of the Mexican, meanwhile, and it currently looks as though the championship is going to head to one of them at the end of the season, unless the likes of Aston Martin, Ferrari, or Mercedes can pull off a serious turnaround in performance.