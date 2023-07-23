Max Verstappen was frustrated with the balance of his Red Bull car on Saturday at the Hungarian Grand Prix, with his run of poles coming to an end.

Verstappen has been the dominant force this year in F1 and is looking to seal another victory on Sunday afternoon here in Budapest.

However, unlike in recent races, he will have to take victory not starting on pole with Lewis Hamilton instead lining up in P1 for today's race.

Verstappen, of course, still has a great chance of victory given the car he has got underneath him but he'll be clearly hoping that it is a bit more driveable than yesterday, with him bemoaning a lack of balance in the car.

"Terrible," he said, when assessing his session.

"It doesn't matter where you are on the grid. If it doesn't feel good, it doesn't feel good and the whole qualifying I've been struggling, and a lot with the whole weekend really, with the shift imbalance. I understeered that we tried to correct and then it oversteered and it was just never in a good window. So I was struggling a lot in Q1 and Q2.

"I mean, there's not much you can do really once you go into qualifying, but every time I got to the apex of the corner, it was just not gripping up for me and that's probably the worst balance I can have in a car. I tried to correct a few things in Q3 but there's only so much you can do and I thought my first lap wasn't too bad but it still felt like it was driving on ice with the front axle.

"Then in the second lap, already the first sector we were just again off. Then I just risked a bit more in sector two, which paid off, but in the last sector I lost the front. [It was] just really inconsistent and difficult to be progressive through qualifying, it was just hit and miss all the time.

"I think with the upgrades we brought as well to this weekend, this is extremely disappointing from from our side. I mean, we are P2 but looking at how the year has been this, I didn't expect to happen."

Verstappen was asked whether the new upgrades were the reason for his issues, but he clarified by saying:

"No, I don't think so because we've been trying few things, and the upgrade looks good. It's just we didn't nail the balance of the car."

Ultimately, Verstappen still has a very good chance of taking victory this afternoon in the race, given the car he has available to him - even if it is a bit more of a handful to drive than normal.

These comments in mind, then, the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris will of course be trying to take advantage, but they still face an uphill battle to beat the Dutchman and deny him his latest victory this season.

An exciting start is instore.