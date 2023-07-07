Max Verstappen has revealed that he supports Manchester United when it comes to English sides, though also has conversations with players from their arch-rivals, Liverpool, such as fellow Dutchman Virgil van Dijk.

Verstappen is proving to be one of the Netherlands' most successful sports people at the moment with him winning the last two F1 World Championships, whilst he is on course to make it three in a row this year and at quite a canter.

Indeed, he is fast becoming one of his country's greatest ever athletes, and his presence on the grid has really helped reignite passion for F1 and motorsport in the Netherlands, with Zandvoort returning to the calendar to coincide with his rise, and that has proven a hugely popular event too.

It's not only there we see a sea of Orange, either, as the Dutch fans flock around Europe to see their man do the business, which he obviously does more often than not.

Like many a Dutch person, meanwhile, Verstappen is a fan of football and is a big supporter of PSV in his homeland, whilst he also follows the Netherlands national team, as well as revealing he speaks to Liverpool player, and compatriot, Virgil van Dijk.

Max Verstappen reveals Manchester United support

It appears, though, that such conversations have not been enough to sway him from being a fan of another English footballing powerhouse:

"I'm a United fan," Verstappen revealed when speaking in an interview with talkSPORT.

"It's not like I'm a die-hard United fan. I mean, I'm talking to Virgil [van Dijk] and Liverpool players, stuff like that.

"For me, I enjoy it when I see a great football match and I think the Premier League is the best league out there. It has a lot of great players.

"I think Man City are winning a little bit too much, but then again, I can say the same thing about us [Red Bull]. The other teams need to get better."

It's certainly a good comparison that Max makes between Manchester City and Red Bull at the moment, with both sides enjoying incredible amounts of success in their respective sports.

For the neutrals and fans of other teams, though, the hope has to be that sooner rather than later both can be reeled in, to bring a little bit more competition and excitement through each season.

Max Verstappen fully focused on British Grand Prix

As for Verstappen this weekend, though, his eyes are trained on trying to win the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The Dutchman will go into the race as a firm favourite for victory, with him building a big lead in the championship over recent weeks ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez, and then the rest of the field.

He has not had a massive amount of fortune at this circuit in recent seasons, though, with a big crash in 2021 and an issue with the car in 2022 stopping him from victory, so he'll be hoping that can change over the course of the next couple of days.

Do that, and he'll only be further cementing what is looking like a title parade already for the second half of the season after the summer break.