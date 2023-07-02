Max Verstappen took his latest victory on his march to a third F1 world title at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, ahead of Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez.

The hope from the neutrals was that the Ferrari pair of Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were going to be able to gang up on the Red Bull of Verstappen and make life difficult for him at the start, but the Dutchman managed to see off their early challenges, and ultimately his race pace was way too strong for them to get all that near to him.

Indeed, the reigning champion followed up his Sprint victory yesterday by winning comfortably from second place man Leclerc, whilst the pace advantage that the Red Bulls had on Sunday was even more evident with Sergio Perez joining his team-mate on the podium, having driven a fine race to leap from 15th on the grid, to third at the chequered flag behind Leclerc.

The Mexican overtook Carlos Sainz in the closing stages, with the Spaniard taking fourth place ahead of Lando Norris, who will surely be reasonably happy with the pace the McLaren showed - with its new upgrades - even if he finished one down from where he started.

Behind Norris was the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso, and the Mercedes pair of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Hamilton was having a frustrating day as he grew irritated at getting a track limits time penalty, with Toto Wolff telling him to just drive the car as 'they know it's bad.'

Completing the top ten, meanwhile, were Pierre Gasly and Lance Stroll.

Verstappen, then, continues to march on towards the title.

Though Perez did a good damage limitation job after starting so far down the field, the Mexican has seen the points deficit grew once again as we get towards the midway stage of the year.

There's still a lot of racing to go, of course, but Max has been dominant again this weekend - with him winning the Sprint on Saturday too - and ultimately the title race now looks a foregone conclusion in all truth.

Full classification:

1. Verstappen

2. Leclerc

3. Perez

4. Sainz

5. Norris

6. Alonso

7. Hamilton

8. Russell

9. Gasly

10. Stroll

11. Albon

12. Ocon

13. Sargeant

14. Zhou

15. De Vries

16. Bottas

17. Piastri

18. Tsunoda

19. Magnussen

R. Hulkenberg