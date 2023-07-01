Max Verstappen survived an early challenge from Sergio Perez to win the Sprint at the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Verstappen started from P1 having gone fastest in the Sprint Shootout earlier in the day and had his team-mate for company on the front row.

Perez got the better start, too, and was very forceful in taking, and then defending, the lead over the course of the opening corners, though Verstappen was back in front by the end of turn three.

Crucially for the outcome of the Sprint, Nico Hulkenberg also snuck past Perez and took second behind Verstappen, something he'd hold onto until mid-way through the race.

Indeed, by that point, Verstappen had built a lead into double figures in terms of seconds, and would claim victory ahead of the Mexican to extend his championship lead by one.

Behind them, Hulkenberg fought hard in the Haas to keep several other quick cars behind him and eventually finished sixth, with him pitting for slicks towards the end of the race, as Carlos Sainz completed the top three.

Further down the order, Lando Norris finished ninth when he had started in third - he was the big loser of the concertina we had at turn three as Verstappen and Perez squabbled.

In the final stages, meanwhile, a host of drivers opted to pit for dry tyres as they tried to gain position sparking some late exciting racing, with the likes of Alex Albon, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc all jostling for position.

The question was, however, whether those that had come in had left it too late to make the ground back up to get points and overtake those that stayed out on inters?

In the end, it seemed as though many had, with only Hulkenberg and a rapid George Russell scoring as they came home in sixth and eighth respectively.

Sprint classification:

1. Max Verstappen

2. Sergio Perez

3. Carlos Sainz

4. Lance Stroll

5. Fernando Alonso

6. Nico Hulkenberg

7. Esteban Ocon

8. George Russell

9. Lando Norris

10. Lewis Hamilton

11. Oscar Piastri

12. Charles Leclerc

13. Alex Albon

14. Kevin Magnussen

15. Pierre Gasly

16. Yuki Tsunoda

17. Nyck de Vries

18. Logan Sargeant

19. Zhou Guanyu

20. Valtteri Bottas