Max Verstappen topped the one and only practice session of the Austrian Grand Prix with a last gasp effort, beating the times of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.

The latest Sprint weekend is upon us and from here on in every session 'matters' with qualifying for Sunday's race taking place later on this afternoon, before Sprint Saturday sees a shorter qualifying and race schedule play out tomorrow.

Things are only set to get more hectic from now on, then, and it is Verstappen who once again looks as though he is potentially the man to beat in his Red Bull.

The Dutchman crossed the line right at the end of the session to post a lap time of 1:05.724, beating the Ferrari pair of Sainz and Leclerc by just over two tenths of a second respectively.

Lewis Hamilton was fourth fastest, with him looking decent on the hard tyres, whilst Sergio Perez - after being absent from the circuit on Thursday due to illness - returned to post the fifth fastest time in the other Red Bull.

Lance Stroll was the fastest Aston Martin ahead of Kevin Magnussen, whilst Fernando Alonso, George Russell and Zhou Guanyu completed the top ten.

In the bottom half, meanwhile, Alex Albon took 11th place ahead of Oscar Piastri in 12th. Nico Hulkenberg was 13th, Valtteri Bottas was 14th, and Yuki Tsunoda was 15th ahead of his team-mate Nyck de Vries.

Logan Sargeant, with the same Williams package now as Alex Albon, went 17th fastest, ahead of the two Alpine cars and Lando Norris in the McLaren.

Norris is carrying a host of new upgrades on his McLaren, and the team will hope to have got some decent data and learnings about their new look MCL60 ahead of qualifying later on today.