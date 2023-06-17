Max Verstappen topped FP3 at the Canadian Grand Prix as rain lashed the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

It was a session that started with the drivers on full wet tyres but gradually they were moving onto intermediates as the hour wore on, though rain remained in the air for the duration of FP3.

Indeed, Yuki Tsunoda was one of those to experience the treacherous nature of the conditions first hand, with a stylish 360 degree spin coming out of turn four, whilst he also had another off at turn one.

The Japanese had an eventful hour, with Fernando Alonso and his engineer labelling him 'blind' after the Spaniard felt as though he had been held up, and the Aston Martin man wasn't the only one getting agitated with his co-drivers out on track.

Alex Albon was growing increasingly annoyed with the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, with the Scuderia driver twice, at least the Thai-British man felt, impeding him in the closing corners of the lap.

Calling on the stewards to take a look, Albon was evidently cross with Sainz's driving but perhaps not as cross as the Spaniard would have been with himself moments later, as he touched the white line heading into turn one - a big no no in wet conditions - and span off, damaging the front and rear of his car on impact with the barriers.

He was fine, but Ferrari now have some work to do on his car before qualifying, with that session set to be wet too.

VIDEO: Carlos Sainz crashes in FP3 at Canadian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen tops FP3

Going into qualy, meanwhile, it looks as though Max Verstappen is, as ever, the man to beat.

He was two tenths quicker than Charles Leclerc in the other Ferrari, with Fernando Alonso next fastest - a full second behind the Monegasque - followed by Kevin Magnussen.

Sainz still finished fifth fastest despite missing the second half of the session, with Pierre Gasly, Lance Stroll, Yuki Tsunoda, Valtteri Bottas, and Lewis Hamilton completing the top ten.

It's going to take a top lap from someone to beat Verstappen later this afternoon, then, but with the rain predicted to remain for the rest of the day, there's plenty of reasons to tune in and see what unfolds.