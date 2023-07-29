Highlights Max Verstappen wins the Sprint at the Belgian Grand Prix after overtaking Oscar Piastri, securing his latest Sprint victory.

The race was delayed due to a cloudburst and saw chaos in the pit-lane as drivers made different tire choices.

Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, and George Russell complete the points-paying positions, while Sergio Perez retires.

Max Verstappen has won the Sprint at the Belgian Grand Prix, overtaking Oscar Piastri on the way to victory.

A heavy cloudburst just before the Sprint was scheduled to start - with it already running 35 minutes late due to the Sprint Shootout running late thanks the weather - meant that we did not get going for around half an hour, and when we did we had five laps behind the Safety Car as conditions began to improve.

An eleven lap Sprint it was, then, and right from the off we saw chaos in the pit-lane as several drivers came in straight away for intermediate tyres, whilst the rest stayed out on wet tyres.

Indeed, Verstappen was one of those drivers to stay out on the full wets for an extra lap, whilst Piastri, who had started in P2, came in straight away for inters, with him finding himself leading the race once everything had shaken out.

Taking Sprint victory was always going to be tough for the Australian, though, with the pressure that Verstappen was going to be able to apply, and the McLaren man's task was made even harder with the Safety Car coming out thanks to a spin from Fernando Alonso that left his Aston Martin beached in the gravel.

Indeed, it wouldn't take long after the latest restart for Verstappen to take care of Piastri, with him cruising past on the Kemmel straight - setting him up for his latest Sprint win.

As for those in behind, Pierre Gasly took third place, with him another to benefit from the early pit-stop shenanigans, whilst Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, and George Russell completed the points-paying places - with Hamilton receiving a five-second time penalty for contact when fighting with Sergio Perez.

As for Perez it was a tough race, with the battle with Hamilton costing him places to the Ferraris behind as well, before damage meant he was taking a trip off-road and he would soon have to come in and retire - yet more ground lost in a title challenge that has seemed long gone.

Another Sprint in the bag then, and our third of the season, and now all eyes are on the main event of the weekend - tomorrow's Belgian Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc will lead them away into turn one, with Max Verstappen in P6 thanks to a gearbox change causing a grid penalty, and the Dutchman will surely still be the favourite for victory despite that matter.

The likes of Oscar Piastri and Pierre Gasly will be hoping to get good points finishes again, meanwhile, as all 20 drivers look to go into the summer break on a high note...

1 Belgian Grand Prix Sprint classification

1. Max Verstappen

2. Oscar Piastri

3. Pierre Gasly

4. Carlos Sainz

5. Charles Leclerc

6. Lando Norris

7. Lewis Hamilton

8. George Russell

9. Esteban Ocon

10. Daniel Ricciardo

11. Lance Stroll

12. Alex Albon

13. Valtteri Bottas

14. Kevin Magnussen

15. Zhou Guanyu

16. Logan Sargeant

17. Nico Hulkenberg

18. Yuki Tsunoda

R. Sergio Perez

R. Fernando Alonso