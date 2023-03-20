Max Verstappen's dad Jos Verstappen has been slammed by Formula One fans for his actions following the conclusion of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday. Sergio Perez was the race winner, taking top step on the podium ahead of the Dutchman, although not everyone at Red Bull was happy.

Footage rather comically picked up Jos standing among the Red Bull crew, who were jubilant to celebrate the win with their driver, but his reaction was very different from everyone else's.

So much so, F1 fans have been quick to criticise the former driver, with his reaction completely different from other people in his position in the past, including Checo's father at the Mexican Grand Prix in previous years.

Jos Verstappen slammed by Formula One fans

We only need to cast our minds back to Mexico, to the jubilant scenes when Checo's dad made the headlines for his excitable celebration with Verstappen and his son following the Dutchman's victory and Perez's podium, however, when roles are reversed, Jos couldn't even manage a clap or a smile.

It's worth considering how Anthony Hamilton conducted himself after the Abu Dhabi controversy in 2021. Despite the 'human error' that led to Verstappen beating Lewis Hamilton to the title on the last lap, his dad was still seen congratulating both Max and Jos on their success.

It seems like you simply can't teach class and respect, with a plethora of fans piling on the Dutchman for his lack of basic human decency and fans branding him a 'terrible role model'. Not even a 'well done' to show respect to the driver beating his son on the day isn't what the sport is about. We want tough competition but also, at a minimum, basic respect between all parties, even competitors.

Video: Jos Verstappen refuses to congratulate Sergio Perez on Saudi Arabian GP win

What have Formula One fans said about Jos Verstappen?

Replying to the video that has gone viral above, one fan claimed: "Poor showmanship from Jos Verstappen."

Whereas someone else added: "Another reason why I never respect Jos."

Another fan noted: "Not even self aware enough to fake some goodwill to Checo. Sportsmanship. Class. Nope."

With someone else writing: "Jos Verstappen is a terrible role model for future generations.'

Finally another fan added: "What an awful sportsperson attitude when Checo is celebrating a win.'

There's no denying Jos can't be frustrated his son didn't win after a reliability issue on Saturday cost him a realistic chance at a win, but to not act graciously in defeat clearly isn't good enough for fans of the sport.