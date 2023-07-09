Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, and Andrea Stella have all given their thoughts after a great result at the British Grand Prix saw them finish in second and fourth at Silverstone.

The McLaren pair set the crowd alight with excitement on Saturday afternoon as they took P2 and P3 on the grid for this afternoon's race in qualifying, and the noise levels jumped up another notch after lights out for today's race with Norris nicking the lead from Max Verstappen as they headed into turn one.

Leading his home Grand Prix, this was the stuff of dreams for Lando and he held onto P1 for a handful of laps, defending and fighting hard from Verstappen who, in his Red Bull, was always going to be a fearsome competitor.

Indeed, the Dutchman eventually got back in front and scampered off to win the race, but McLaren still got a result that they can be absolutely thrilled with, with Norris keeping second place - despite being pushed by Lewis Hamilton after a Safety Car restart - whilst Piastri took fourth, and in fairness he could have perhaps had third in the bag had he been able to pit during the SC period like Hamilton was.

McLaren team react to brilliant British GP performance

Overall, though, a brilliant result from the team from Woking, and both drivers and team principal Stella could not hide their delight, and rightly so, around the result:

“First of all, I just want to say a big thanks to the whole team - they’ve done an amazing job and none of this would be possible without the hard work that they’ve been putting in," said Norris.

"It was an amazing fight with Lewis, to hold him off, and I brought the fight to Max for as long as possible. It’s a long, lonely race when you’re just in the middle, but it’s amazing to be on the podium at my home race.

“The whole in-lap I was just trying to wave to everyone. A big thanks to all the British fans out here supporting all of me and the whole team. We should have P2 and P3. Oscar did an amazing job all weekend, and he should have been P3 today without the Safety Car, so a shame, he deserved it. Great result at Silverstone, we’ll keep pushing forward from here as a team.”

Piastri said meanwhile:

“P4, what a result! Of course, it was slightly frustrating with the Safety Car, I thought we were on for a podium for a very, very long time in that race, so it hurts a little bit – but I’m very, very happy that the hurt is for a podium. Given where we started this year, I’m very, very happy. Awesome result for the whole team. It was amazing to be running back at the front again and I can’t wait for more.”

Stella added:

“This is a great team result at the British Grand Prix. It comes at the end of a very strong weekend for the MCL60, in which we’ve been able to compete at the top on both single-lap pace during qualifying, and now across race stints also.

"We’ve struggled in the past with the latter but today it allowed us to capitalise on an excellent performance yesterday. It’s a real shame for Oscar, he should have been on the podium but the timing of the Safety Car meant that we lost a position and he finished fourth – but that takes nothing away from the strong weekend he’s had and the incredible race he drove.

"I’m delighted for Lando. He got to enjoy a beautiful moment in front of his home crowd after an excellent performance.

“My final thoughts are for everyone who made this happen. The men and women at McLaren have worked very hard to turn the situation around this year and get us into this position, and our fans have supported us even when we’ve been struggling. This result is for all of them. I hope we can have more days like this in the future.”

A superlative performance from McLaren, as Murray Walker might have said, and what a place to do it at home in front of so many papaya fans in the Silverstone grandstands.

Take Max away, and this is a season that is providing plenty of drama and headlines - McLaren have well and truly joined the party.