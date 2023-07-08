A thrilling qualifying session at the British Grand Prix on Saturday has set us up for an intriguing race on Sunday, with the McLaren cars of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri set to start behind Max Verstappen at the front of the grid.

A wet-dry session played out at Silverstone, and the drama came early in Q1, with Red Bull driver Sergio Perez eliminated at the first hurdle - yet another weekend where he has failed to make Q3.

Indeed, the Mexican will start tomorrow's race towards the rear of the field and will have to put in another recovery drive, but once again his already battered title hopes are looking set to receive another dent.

Joining him in dropping out of Q1, meanwhile, were Yuki Tsunoda, Zhou Guanyu, Nyck de Vries, and Kevin Magnussen.

Onto Q2, and Valtteri Bottas was unable to set a time with his car grinding to a halt - the FIA were unable to take a fuel sample from his Alfa Romeo post-session, too, so he faces a sanction there.

Those that did set a time that were eliminated, though, were Nico Hulkenberg, Lance Stroll, Esteban Ocon, and Logan Sargeant, as we headed into the final part of qualifying.

What a final part it was, too, with it looking as though we might possibly have a Briton on pole, only for Max Verstappen to deny Lando Norris late on.

The MCL60 has got more upgrades this weekend here at Silverstone, building onto the ones that Norris had in Austria, and both he and team-mate Piastri have clearly been able to use them to some effect.

The two papaya-clad drivers, with a dash of chrome this weekend too, will start in P2 and P3 tomorrow afternoon for the race, and both will try and hound Max Verstappen as much as they can in the opening stages.

Of course, Verstappen is still the heavy favourite for tomorrow's race, no matter what the conditions, but McLaren can at least dream that they could be on for a very good result indeed.

Their race pace is something that has been causing them issues at times this year, but in Austria last time out Lando earned a P4, after time penalties were applied to the result, and on merit he was fighting with the Aston Martin and Mercedes cars.

He and Piastri start ahead of them, and the Ferraris, tomorrow and if they can get a strong result and see off the challenge of all of those behind them, people will start thinking that they are the real deal in terms of joining that best of the rest fight.

McLaren will look to try and keep their feet on the ground, but the hard work in recent weeks appears to have paid off with a big leap in performance.

2023 F1 British Grand Prix qualifying classification

1. Max Verstappen

2. Lando Norris

3. Oscar Piastri

4. Charles Leclerc

5. Carlos Sainz

6. George Russell

7. Lewis Hamilton

8. Alex Albon

9. Fernando Alonso

10. Pierre Gasly

11. Nico Hulkenberg

12. Lance Stroll

13. Esteban Ocon

14. Logan Sargeant

15. Valtteri Bottas

16. Sergio Perez

17. Yuki Tsunoda

18. Zhou Guanyu

19. Nyck de Vries

20. Kevin Magnussen