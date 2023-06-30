Lando Norris will have a host of upgrades on his McLaren F1 car this weekend at the Austrian Grand Prix.

McLaren are in the midfield fight at the moment but want to be getting closer to the front-running group, and will hope these upgrades are at least a start towards that goal.

They are not going to be an overnight fix, of course, and they won't suddenly be fighting for a podium this weekend here in Austria, but with upgrades here and in Silverstone next weekend, there's going to be hope that they see a pick up in performance.

List of McLaren upgrades

Here's the full list of the McLaren updates on Norris' car, including a brief description - provided by the FIA:

1 Sidepod Inlet

In conjunction with the new Bodywork Shape, the Sidepod Inlet and Mirror Geometry has been heavily revised, to aid flow conditioning on Bodywork and Floor.

2 Halo

In conjunction with the new Bodywork Shape, both Halo Fairing and Furniture have been updated to aid flow conditioning over the top of the Bodywork.

3 Floor Body

The new floor features updated Fences, Floor Edge as well as Diffuser shape, which in conjunction with the revised Bodywork Shape results in an increase in aerodynamic load.

4 Coke/Engine Cover

The Engine Cover and Sidepod/Coke has been reshaped to improve flow conditioning to the floor, resulting in the aforementioned increase in load.

5 Cooling Louvres

The new Bodywork shape requires a revised Shoulder Louvre Geometry featuring various steps, to enable adequate cooling for various ambient conditions.

McLaren's high development ceiling

Of course, other teams bring upgrades over the course of the season and so that will always temper how big of an impact that upgrades have, but McLaren feel as though they have quite a high ceiling to hit with their car compared to many of the other teams on the grid.

They arrived in 2023 with a car that they felt was not fully ready, and it took a handful of races at the start of the season to get to a point where they were happy enough with it as a baseline.

That said, then, the development curve they have in front of them could be quite high and, with upgrades arriving this weekend and next in Silverstone, they could make some decent gains.