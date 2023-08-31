Highlights Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have extended their stays with Mercedes for another two years.

Red Bull's dominance may continue in the next two years, but Mercedes are determined to make strides and challenge for victories.

The decision to keep Hamilton and Russell is seen as positive news for Mercedes, with Toto Wolff calling it the strongest driver line-up on the grid.

Lewis Hamilton’s hunt for a record-breaking eighth world title will continue until at least the end of 2025, with news breaking today that he and George Russell have extended their stays with the team for another two years.

Hamilton, controversially denied an unprecedented eighth crown at the end of the 2021 campaign in now infamous circumstances, has not won a race since the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix of that year, though not for the want of trying.

Indeed, since that point, the Mercedes cars to hit the track have ultimately not been quick enough to regularly challenge for victories - with just the one recorded in 2022 via Russell and none on the board this year thanks to Red Bull’s continued dominance.

Mercedes know all too well, though, that dominance, no matter how long it appears to go on for, does not last forever, and Hamilton and co. will be hoping that in the next two years they are able to make some inroads into the team from Milton Keynes’ dominance.

Speaking during the press conference at the Italian Grand Prix, Hamilton said about the news:

"I couldn’t be happier to extend with this team, we’ve had such an incredible journey together.

"We still have unfinished business, so we are in this together. We have a lot of work to do to get back to the front, but there’s no place I’d rather be."

Clearly, the intention from the team is to continue working towards getting Lewis title number eight but, on the flip side, if and when the car is quick enough to do so, Russell will be just as determined to win a championship.

A driver that is undoubtedly in possession of the potential and talent to become a world champion in his own right, he will be focused on seizing his own run at a championship when the car allows him to do so, and that will naturally create an intriguing dynamic between their drivers - though one Mercedes do not need to worry about just yet.

And, for the Silver Arrows overall, this is hugely positive news.

Toto Wolff has called it the strongest driver line-up on the grid and there is a clearly very good case for that, given the success Lewis has had in his career and the talent that George has too.

Indeed, if and when the car is ready to fight at the front, both drivers should be able to deliver with it - but the waiting game is going to be the interesting thing.

2024 will likely see Red Bull once again at least start as the dominant force, and we're now not far away from 2026, and the power unit changes, which bring their own unique challenges to everyone in the paddock.

Both Hamilton and Russell are in for the long-haul, though, and will hope that their respective decisions pay off in the end as they look to hunt down Max Verstappen and his team in the Red Bull garage.