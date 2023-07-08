Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton suggested that the car was 'missing something' as he reflected on Friday practice at the British Grand Prix.

Silverstone plays host to the latest round of the championship and many of the fans attending the circuit this weekend want to see the British drivers, naturally, succeed.

All their eyes will be on Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and Lando Norris, then, with the former pair driving for Mercedes and the latter driving for McLaren.

Mercedes drivers give verdicts on Friday running

Upgrades have been brought to the track by both teams this weekend, too, but both Hamilton and Russell sounded as though there was work to do to try and get themselves set up for a positive result on Sunday.

Indeed, seven-time champion Hamilton suggested something felt missing on the car on Friday:

"It was very windy out there, as it often is here at Silverstone. I think that's something that helps it become the best track in the world.

"It definitely made the car more inconsistent though, but we're also battling the same challenges that we have been for the majority of the season. It's a tough car to drive and it continues to be so. On the single lap, we didn't seem to make any improvement between tyres which suggests we're missing something. The positive for us is that the long run pace wasn't too bad.

"The balance is tricky, but we will work on it. We will also have Mick [Schumacher] in the simulator so hopefully we can come up with some solutions. We're not in the same race as the Red Bulls but I'm hoping we can fight for the podium, even though it will take a big push. The fans have been phenomenal since yesterday already and hopefully we can give them something to cheer about."

Team-mate George Russell added, meanwhile:

"It definitely wasn't our finest Friday. In FP1, our pace on the medium tyre was looking reasonable and we thought we'd be able to make a good step on the soft tyre.

"However in FP2, we struggled. We've seen a small trend that when temperatures are hotter, we tend to take a step backwards. We also made quite a few changes between sessions, but we possibly didn't compensate enough for the conditions. It was a difficult afternoon for sure, but we will dig into the data with the team and see what we can do.

"Despite the difficulties, I've still got half a smile on my face driving here in front of all the British fans. They are giving me and the team the energy to come back stronger."

Familiar weekend start for Mercedes

It's not the first time this year that the Silver Arrows have started the Grand Prix weekend on the back foot.

They regularly seem to have a few issues on Friday with finding the sweet spot for their car before improving it as the weekend goes along - which isn't a terrible trait to have.

Even so, they naturally want to be trying to start weekends with the initiative and in Austria we saw that ultimately they could not get their car into an ideal window for performance, so it's not a 100% certain they improve greatly as a weekend wears on.

They'll be bidding to avoid that happening at Silverstone, then, as they look to give much of the home crowd something to cheer this weekend.