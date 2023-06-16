Both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were eager not to get carried away by being the fastest pair in FP2 in Montreal ahead of the Canadian GP.

A curtailed FP1 due to a CCTV issue at the circuit meant a bumper FP2 session played out, with teams having to get both their short and long run programmes in during the 90 minute session.

In terms of low fuel run sims, Mercedes ran their laps later on in the session, when the track was at its quickest before the rain fell, and that left them topping the timesheet ahead of the likes of Red Bull, Ferrari, and Aston Martin.

Both drivers, though, were quick to play down expectations that similar could be achieved over the weekend:

"A bit of a strange day because obviously we had to miss the first session," said Lewis Hamilton.

"I felt really bad for all the fans that were out there and then we had a great crowd already from yesterday - the city's pumping - I don't know what happened with the CCTV cameras or something like that but anyway, I'm glad that we got to go out and it was nice to have an hour and a half session but we haven't had an hour and a half for a long time so then I felt like the time was not used optimally [by us.]

"We'll get back and have a look at how we can improve. I was just itching to go, [I was saying] 'get me out let's maximise the time out there.'

"I love driving [here,] this track is mega. I love it from the moment you leave the pit lane and the car didn't feel bad but we've definitely got some work to do.

"[It was] not the greatest but not the worst by far so it's feeling pretty decent, it's just bumpy. I think everyone's having struggles with the bumps. So I think we've just got to improve our ride control and balance through the corners."

George Russell said meanwhile:

"We need to find out where we're going to be. I think we're still on the tail end especially in qualifying pace compared to Ferrari and Aston Martin. We always know performance comes to us on a Sunday so that's when it's going to matter. It looks to be wet tomorrow so let's see what it brings."