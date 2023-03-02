Sky Sports F1 expert Karun Chandhok has given his thoughts on Lewis Hamilton's title prospects ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Hamilton once again goes in search of history this year as he aims for a record-breaking 8th world title in the sport.

Of course, he came agonisingly close in 2021 to achieving the feat before 2022 was largely a write-off, with the Mercedes W13 struggling to compete with the Red Bull and the Ferrari cars over the course of the year.

Towards the end of the campaign, the car did improve after huge work from Mercedes but Hamilton would go the entire year without a victory for the first time in his F1 career.

He'll be hoping the W14 is competitive from the off, then, as we get going this weekend in Bahrain and Chandhok believes the performance of the latest Silver Arrows machine will set the tone for Hamilton's chances and feelings this season:

"I think it's all going to come down to where the car is at," Chandhok said to Give Me Sport.

"If there's a car capable of fighting for wins and a world championship, Lewis will unquestionably rise to the occasion as he's done the other seven times.

"I think we’ve just got to see where the car is when we get to qualifying [in Bahrain]. If it's only capable of being on the third row of the grid you know, I'm not sure [how he’ll feel.] And that's not a reflection on Lewis, I think that's just a sign of the fact that he's a human being like everyone else. To dig deep for that extra couple of tenths when fighting for fifth place versus fighting for the World Championship is different."

It's certainly going to be interesting to see where the Mercedes stacks up compared to the Red Bull and Ferrari cars, with Chandhok suggesting if it is off the pace the team might need to make a call quickly and try and get ahead for 2024:

“I think the car seems a bit better. I think last year was tough but they still seem third at best, behind both Ferrari and Red Bull and I think that's just where they are.

“It'll be a question of how quickly they can develop in the first half of the year, because they have the advantage of the extra wind tunnel time so hopefully that can help them with their upgrade packages.

“If they can update the car quick enough in the first half of the year, then they could be in with a chance and if they don't, then they'll have to make a call pretty soon on next year and think do they go completely away from this concept that they've got? Everyone's car this year is basically an evolution of last year's car. So do Mercedes then have to throw this whole concept away and start from scratch? And not lose out on ‘24? That is a big question."

You can keep up to date with all the latest F1 news, rumours and results right here at Give Me Sport.

Watch all 23 races of the 2023 F1 season exclusively live on Sky Sports F1 and NOW