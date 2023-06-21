F1 has witnessed countless legends who have left an incredible mark on the sport's history.

In this article, we delve into the realm of the most successful drivers in terms of race victories. From record-breaking performances to awe-inspiring displays of skill, we're counting down the top F1 drivers with the most wins in the sport...

9 Jim Clark & Niki Lauda - 25 wins

Two legends of the sport kick off our list with them tied on 25 race wins apiece in F1.

Jim Clark is seen as one of the finest racing drivers in history, with him winning two world titles before a crash at the Hockenheim circuit tragically killed him.

A legend of British motorsport, Clark was famed for his smooth driving style and exceptional car control and would have won a great deal more in his career.

Alongside him, meanwhile, is three-time world champion Niki Lauda.

Lauda's story is etched into motorsport folklore with him overcoming a devastating crash and fireball in the 1976 season, which left him with severe burns and almost killed him, to return to racing later that year and still contest the championship in a legendary fight with James Hunt.

He narrowly lost out on that occasion but won the title three other times, and was a hugely popular figure in the paddock right up until his death in 2019.

8 Sir Jackie Stewart - 27 wins

Sir Jackie Stewart secured three world championships and 27 victories during his illustrious career.

The British driver's exceptional car control, combined with his tactical genius, established him as one of the sport's most skilled racers.

Stewart's relentless pursuit of safety reforms and his commitment to improving conditions for drivers earned him lasting respect both on and off the track and you still see him in the F1 paddock to this day as an ambassador.

7 Nigel Mansell - 31 wins

Nigel Mansell, was known for his never-say-die attitude, and he captured the imagination of British fans with his sheer determination and battles against the likes of Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.

With 31 victories to his name, and one world title, the British driver proved himself to be one of the greatest drivers ever from the UK, with 'Mansell Mania' sweeping through the country in the late 80s and early 90s.

6 Fernando Alonso - 32 wins

With two world championships under his belt and 32 race victories to his name, Fernando Alonso's immense talent is unquestionable.

The Spaniard's tenacious spirit and unyielding determination have allowed him to triumph against some of the very best drivers in F1 history.

He won two world titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006 and has come close on a number of occasions to adding further, though there is a feeling he should have even more race victories to his name than he does - the search for win 33 continues with Aston Martin.

5 Ayrton Senna & Max Verstappen - 41 wins

Ayrton Senna, widely regarded as one of the most charismatic and gifted drivers ever to grace the sport, left an indelible mark during his all-too-brief career.

With 41 wins, the Brazilian captivated fans with his relentless pursuit of excellence. Senna's extraordinary speed, fearless overtakes, and unwavering commitment to perfection endeared him to racing enthusiasts worldwide and, of course most of all, in his native Brazil where they worshipped him.

A three-time world champion, he'd have surely won even more races had his life not been tragically cut short at Imola in 1994.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen is moving up the list at a fair rate of knots, with he and Red Bull the current benchmark in F1.

The Dutchman is only 25 and has every chance of getting close to the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher at the top of this list, if the level of dominance he is enjoying right now continues.

A driver that is fiercely competitive and massively consistent, Verstappen is the brightest driver of his generation, and is well on course to win a third world title in 2023.

4 Alain Prost - 51 wins

Known as "The Professor," Alain Prost's cerebral approach to racing allowed him to clinch victory on 51 occasions, securing his place among the F1 elite.

The Frenchman's calculated and precise driving style, combined with his ability to anticipate and exploit his rivals' weaknesses, earned him four world championships. Prost's mastery of racecraft and his intelligent approach to the sport serve as a benchmark for aspiring drivers even to this day.

3 Sebastian Vettel - 53 wins

Next on our list is the four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, who showcased his exceptional talent during his prime years in Formula 1 with Red Bull. The German driver secured an impressive 53 wins, as he won four titles in a row between 2010 and 2013.

Vettel's time at Ferrari and then Aston Martin proved a little less successful, but he was still a race winner for the former before leaving the sport in 2022.

2 Michael Schumacher - 91 wins

In second place stands Michael Schumacher, who redefined what was deemed possible in F1 as he hit the 91 win mark thanks in no small part to his dominant period with Ferrari in the early 00s.

Schumacher's dedication, strategic acumen, and unparalleled focus allowed him to dominate the sport, leaving a lasting impact on both his contemporaries and future generations, as he became the template for the modern F1 driver focused on fitness.

1 Sir Lewis Hamilton - 103 wins

Topping this list is Lewis Hamilton, with a whopping 103 wins to his name in F1.

Hamilton has rewritten the record books, securing an astonishing number of victories - with time yet to add further to the tally. Hamilton has amassed a century of wins and a century of poles, with the majority coming during his dominant spell with Mercedes that saw him win six world titles - alongside his first that he won with McLaren in 2008.