Nico Hulkenberg WILL NOT start alongside Max Verstappen at the Canadian Grand Prix tomorrow afternoon, after being given a three-place grid penalty for a red flag infringement in qualifying.

Qualifying for tomorrow's Canadian GP was certainly eventful, with all three sections of the session providing a number of talking points as rain lashed the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the majority of the afternoon.

It's been a filthy day in truth here in Montréal, with cloud cover for the entire day and pretty persistent rain varying from light drizzle to much heavier downpours.

That set us up for a potentially thrilling and intriguing qualifying session, though, and that is what we got over the hour and a bit that events played out in.

Few things were certain, then, but the one constant in F1 right now continued to deliver, as Verstappen took P1 - the latest highlight in a relentless run that is seeing him already begin to scamper away with the championship.

Alongside him, meanwhile, will not be Nico Hulkenberg, whose quickest lap was registered just after Oscar Piastri caused a red flag with a crash - with the rain intensifying by the time we went green again to stop any faster times being recorded.

Indeed, the stewards ruled that Hulkenberg had not slowed enough when the red flag began flying and gave him a three place drop.

The stewards were certainly busy post-qualy, with them awarding Carlos Sainz a three-place grid drop for impeding Pierre Gasly - in a move the Frenchman called 'unacceptable' - whilst they also had incidents involving Yuki Tsunoda and Charles Leclerc, Tsunoda and Hulkenberg, and Lance Stroll and Esteban Ocon to review.

Elsewhere in the session, Fernando Alonso set himself up for another podium finish with him set to start in P2 thanks to Hulkenberg's drop, whilst Mercedes will also be eyeing the top three with their two cars lining up just behind the Aston Martin man.

Esteban Ocon had much better fortunes than his team-mate - showing just why Gasly was so annoyed given the Alpine's pace - to secure P6 for tomorrow, ahead of the McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Alex Albon will go from P9 after a great session that saw him and Williams make a tyre gamble pay off in Q2 as they moved to slicks to make use of the track at its very dryest - something Charles Leclerc wanted to do too only to be initially overruled by Ferrari before they went for the dry tyre as the rain returned. He was eliminated in Q2 but will start from P10 given his team-mate's grid demotion.

P11 for Carlos Sainz, then, ahead of Sergio Perez who said that he was 'not feeling great' as his championship hopes take another dent, whilst Kevin Magnussen and Valtteri Bottas make up row seven.

A three-place grid penalty-hit Lance Stroll is alongside a likely still fuming Pierre Gasly on row eight, whilst Nyck de Vries, Logan Sargeant, Yuki Tsunoda - slapped with a three-place drop of his own for impending Hulkenberg and Zhou Guanyu - who had early issues in Q1 - complete the grid for tomorrow's race.

A wet and frequently wild qualifying, then, but amid it all we have the same old story: Max Verstappen on pole.