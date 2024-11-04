Max Verstappen secured a stunning victory at Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix to take a massive step towards winning his fourth consecutive F1 Drivers' Championship. By virtue of his win, the Red Bull superstar now leads his closest rival, Lando Norris, by 62 points with just three races (and one sprint) to go in the 2024 season - and could secure the title in just under three weeks at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

It was a triumph that seemed unlikely for much of the weekend at Interlagos. Having been hit with a five-place grid penalty on Friday, the Dutchman started the race from 17th, but soon picked his way through the field, making full use of the wet conditions on the track. When he skillfully overtook Alpine's Esteban Ocon to lead the field for the first time, television footage showed the Red Bull garage celebrating wildly.

However, while those joyous scenes would have been expected, the sight of an FIA official appearing to join in with the celebrations was anything but ordinary. The individual involved was working as a scrutineer - and his sole purpose for being in the Red Bull garage was to ensure that race rules were being followed and that technical regulations were being followed.

Naturally, those that work as scrutineers need to stay impartial at all times as a part of the job. That doesn't seem to have been the case in Sao Paulo, with a number of fans calling out the official for seemingly celebrating Verstappen's success.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Verstappen's win in Brazil was the 62nd race victory of his F1 career.

FIA Official Appears to Cheer Max Verstappen on During Brazilian GP

Fans couldn't believe their eyes when the moment was broadcast

Shortly after Verstappen secures the lead, the individual concerned - who is clearly dressed in FIA-branded clothing - can be seen smiling and pumping his fists in celebration. It's possible that he simply got swept along with the outpouring of emotion all around him, but his actions are hardly a good look for the sport's governing body.

2024 Drivers' Championship top 5 (as of 04/11/24) Position Driver Team Points 1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 393 2. Lando Norris McLaren 331 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 307 4. Oscar Piastri McLaren 262 5. Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari 244

One fan demanded to know: "Why is a scrutineer celebrating Max overtaking Ocon for the lead? I thought they were supposed to be impartial?" Another chimed in, asking: "Should a scrutineer really be celebrating a Red Bull overtake like that?" A third joked: "Nice to see the scrutineer keeping it neutral!"

Others went further with their accusations of a bias on behalf of the official: "Woah? So Norris has the wrong passport, I guess," stated one post. "We always knew that he [Verstappen] had the FIA in his pocket," declared a further disgruntled fan.

Given that the official's apparent behaviour was broadcast on the international race feed, he might well have some questions to answer from his bosses later this week - who will no doubt want to ensure that there is no repeat of it in the future.