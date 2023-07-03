Amid all the seriousness in F1, there's also plenty of opportunity for a laugh, and we had that in Austria.

Track limits might well have dominated many of the headlines, and for obvious reasons, but in all of that and the tension that any Grand Prix weekend brings, a lighter moment was delivered by one of the jet pack people doing a show pre-race, and McLaren driver Oscar Piastri.

As the grid began to form ahead of lights out on Sunday, three jet packers took off on their own tour of the circuit as part of the pre-race build up.

Impressive inventions from the future, at least when they work that is.

Indeed, one of the men taking part in the show took a tumble towards the end of the lap and, with the TV director not knowing whether he was actually okay, the shot was quickly cut to Oscar Piastri who had seen it all unfold on a screen in the McLaren garage.

What followed next from the Aussie, was worthy of any comedy show:

Watch: Oscar Piastri's reaction as jet pack man falls at Austrian Grand Prix

The main thing is that the man was okay in the end, though he was moving pretty gingerly as he took himself off of the track.

He certainly styled it out as he waved to the crowd so you have to give him credit, whilst it's amazing just how much of a thud he made as soon as there was an issue with his jet pack.

As for Piastri, who was quietly observing in the garage away from the chaos of the grid, his reaction was pretty priceless and there seems quite a good chance he has made himself meme material at least for the short term future.

On a more serious note, meanwhile, he may not have scored any points over the course of the Grand Prix but he will have been buoyed by the performance the other McLaren of Lando Norris had, with the Briton running with a host of upgrades on the car.