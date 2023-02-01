Points mean prizes in F1 but how many you get for a certain finishing position has evolved over the years.

In the 1950s and the first seasons of the championship, the top five would score points with 8 for the winner, 6 for second, 4 for third, 3 for fourth and 2 for fifth, with a bonus point for the driver who recorded the fastest lap.

This changed in 1960, with the fastest lap point being removed and one point given to the driver who finished sixth, with 1961 then seeing the winner earning 9 points whilst the other five places remained the same.

The 9 to 1 points scale remained in place without change until 1991, when the winner started to be given 10 (whilst the other places remained the same) and it wasn't until the 2003 campaign that things started changing more drastically.

The top 8 would score points from '03 with 10, 8, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1 awarded respectively, before another change in 2010 to the system that we still have to this day - with the fastest lap point returning in 2019, providing a driver also finished in the top 10.

How does F1 point scoring work?

As mentioned, the current points system was introduced in 2010 and works as follows:

1st place - 25 points

2nd - 18 points

3rd - 15 points

4th - 12 points

5th - 10 points

6th - 8 points

7th - 6 points

8th - 4 points

9th - 2 points

10th - 1 point

11 onwards - 0 points

The thinking behind the increase in points was to boost the amount of racing action we'd see further down the field, now that half the grid can score in any race, and also give more reward to the winner.

On the previous system, there were just two points between first and second place and so there was a thought that sometimes a driver might settle for second and play the long game in terms of the championship with little to really gain - apart from obviously a race win itself.

Now, though, there's an extra seven points available if you can take victory and promote yourself from second, and it's a system that seems set to stay for the foreseeable future.

Are F1 points awarded for the fastest lap?

An extra point is on offer to the driver with the fastest lap in the race but only if they finish inside the top 10 come the chequered flag.

This caveat was introduced to avoid a driver towards the rear of the field effectively giving up on challenging for the top 10 and pushing when they could hang back and earn a point anyway for the fastest lap.

Are championship points awarded for F1 Sprint?

Points can also be won by a driver during a Sprint weekend. Sprint sees a third-length race take place at certain race weekends of the year, and there are up to 8 points on offer:

1st - 8 points

2nd - 7 points

3rd - 6 points

4th - 5 points

5th - 4 points

6th - 3 points

7th - 2 points

8th - 1 point

How are points awarded if an F1 race is abandoned?

No championship points are awarded unless a minimum of two racing laps are completed under green flag conditions.

From there, a sliding scale of points is introduced depending on how much of the full Grand Prix distance has been achieved.

If 25% of the Grand Prix or less is complete, points of 6, 4, 3, 2 and 1 are awarded to the top five.

Between 25% and 50% sees this increase to 13, 10, 8, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1 for the top nine.

Meanwhile, between 50% and 75% will see the top ten score points of 19, 14, 12, 9, 8, 6, 5, 3, 2 and 1 respectively.

Anything over 75% race distance will mean full points are awarded.

READ MORE: Which team is the most successful in F1?

Which driver has the most points in Formula 1 history?

Of course, with all the changes in points over the years, and with the number of races in a season changing regularly, the tally for most points scored in F1 history is impacted by these factors and it means the top 10 is full of modern names.

Nevertheless, this is what the records show:

With this skewing in mind, there have been attempts from many to try and adjust the points table whereby each result in F1 history has the same points system applied to it.

That said, an arguably more accurate top 10 can be found below. This data comes via Formula 1 Points and has some real legends included:

1 Lewis Hamilton 4788.5 2 Michael Schumacher 3961 3 Sebastian Vettel 3320 4 Fernando Alonso 2923 5 Kimi Räikkönen 2830 6 Alain Prost 2508.5 7 Max Verstappen 2000.5 8 Rubens Barrichello 1906 9 Ayrton Senna 1874.5 10 Jenson Button 1844.5

You can keep up to date with all the latest F1 news, rumours and results right here at Give Me Sport.