Highlights Lewis Hamilton broke six Formula 1 records with his win at the 2024 British Grand Prix.

Hamilton's Silverstone victory marked his 199th podium in the sport, and his 150th for Mercedes.

At 39 years old, Hamilton became the oldest race winner of the 21st century.

Lewis Hamilton’s victory at Silverstone was somewhat of a surprise, but nonetheless a hugely impressive feat. By holding off McLaren’s Lando Norris and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, the Brit broke no less than six records in Formula One, showcasing his skill and longevity throughout a career spanning nearly two decades.

This longevity is highlighted by the fact that Hamilton is now the first F1 driver to win a Grand Prix in 16 different seasons. Racing since 2007, Hamilton has taken home a victory in every season he has raced in except two. The Red Bull resurgence in 2022 and 2023 meant that Hamilton was stymied by Christian Horner’s team during that period.

Hamilton has not tasted victory since 2021 at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, and this 56-race drought is by far the longest of his career. With his win this past weekend, he also became the driver with the longest interval between his first and last race wins. The recent win at Silverstone came 17 years and a month after the first victory of the Brit’s career, which he enjoyed in his first-ever season in the top driving championship.

Winning four races in his debut season was already a record, but the fact that he has continued to win year-on-year shows his unwavering talent at the top level of driving. Ferrari stalwart Kimi Raikkonen previously held this accolade with 15 years between his first and last race win.

Silverstone Success for Lewis Hamilton

It is no secret that Hamilton has always performed at the home of British racing, and this victory also cemented his record there as the best ever, taking the record for the most wins at a single circuit. He has now won nine times at Silverstone, and has led for a total of 367 laps while racing there. Along with the record for the most victories, Hamilton now also holds the record for most top three finishes at a single circuit. The Brit has finished in the top three 15 times, and this was his 12th consecutive podium finish. Throughout his career, Hamilton has found himself at the front of races, with this marking his 199th podium, and 150th podium for Mercedes.

Age is Just a Number For Lewis Hamilton

Racing for 17 years, his age has become more and more of a talking point as he enters the twilight of his career. His win at Silverstone, though, showed that age is just a number as he became the oldest race winner of the 21st century at 39 years and 182 days. The Brit is still four years short of being the oldest winner ever, however, as Luigi Fagioli was 52 years and 22 days when he won the 1951 French Grand Prix, which was the only race win of his career. Hamilton will have to come back to Silverstone and finish first in 2028 if he is to take this all-time title.

Hamilton has also completed a huge number of races, and has become the first-ever driver to win a race beyond their 300th Grand Prix appearance. His win over the weekend was his 344th start in F1, and ended a 55-race drought dating back to 2021.