Johnny Herbert believes that Red Bull should consider signing Lando Norris to partner Max Verstappen if and when the time comes to replace Sergio Perez within the team.

Perez has a contract until the end of 2024 with Red Bull and there's little to suggest that he won't be staying with the Bulls until the end of that campaign at the very least.

In the dominant car, he knows then that this period of time is the biggest chance he'll have of sealing a Drivers' world title but, of course, in the other garage within the team he is up against one of the modern greats in the shape of Verstappen.

Indeed, this season already seems to be going in favour of the Dutchman - though there is still a lot of racing to be done - and Perez will be trying to arrest the little slide he is on as we head into the Canadian GP.

Red Bull should consider Lando Norris

Speaking to OLBG recently, meanwhile, former F1 driver Herbert believes that if Red Bull ever did want to replace Perez, McLaren driver Norris should perhaps be among the contenders to take the seat:

"If you want more competitiveness to Verstappen, you either need Russell, or Hamilton or Charles Leclerc or maybe Lando Norris," said Herbert.

"Lando Norris has a long-term contract with McLaren. I think it would be a good move for Red Bull. It would add positivity to the team and I think he is more than capable of being able to deal with that position.

"There is always going to be favouritism in a team because you know one of them will deliver and deliver consistently. As much as Sergio showed in the early part of the season that he was more than capable of mixing it with Max, there was then a point that he wasn’t. Like Schumacher, Senna, Mansell, Hakkinen, [the best] are always able to get the best out of their equipment every weekend."

Red Bull's dominant 2023 season

Right now, there's no suggestion that Red Bull are looking at moving Perez on and they seem very content with the driver line-up that they have.

That's understandable too, with the two drivers between them winning every race that has taken place so far this season in 2023.

A dominant start from the team from Milton Keynes, then, but it is up to Perez now to try and make a title fight of things in the Drivers' standings, with him 53 points off of his team-mate.