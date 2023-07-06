Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert has explained how Max Verstappen has similarities to tennis ace Novak Djokovic.

Verstappen is absolutely flying at the moment and is very much the dominant force in the sport, with him winning several races on the trot and now looking the heavy odds-on favourite to win the 2023 world title - one that would be his third in a row.

He is the benchmark right now, then, just as the likes of Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton have been in the recent past.

Indeed, it's impressive what Max is doing, even if of course the car is particularly strong, but not everyone sees it that way.

Max Verstappen similar to Novak Djokovic

Indeed, for Herbert, Verstappen is not fully appreciated for what he is doing, and he explained how he sees similarities between the Dutchman and tennis star Djokovic, who has had serial success on the court but perhaps has never enjoyed the popularity of fellow greats Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal:

“I think appreciation for Max will come," said Herbert to King Casino Bonus.

"People don’t quite realise what they are seeing. He is making it easy. It’s like Djokovic. No one seems to appreciate him. While everyone loved Roger because of his character, the way he played, the charm, the way he dressed. He got the fans on his side.”

Verstappen also has similarities to racing legend Schumacher, Herbert added:

“In some ways Max and Michael are pretty similar. Michael would do anything by hook or by crook to win. Max is very similar on that front. I don’t have a problem with it although it is not my way. But Max and Michael are able to churn out all these race wins.

“Maybe when he does become appreciated as one of the greatest, then maybe the respect for what he is doing on the track will soften people’s attitudes towards him.

“There is an element, maybe, of what we saw in Abu Dhabi in 2021 and when Max landed on top of Lewis [Hamilton] at Monza, their various comings together."

Verstappen's 2023 dominance

Just as Schumacher did for Ferrari, and Djokovic has at times in tennis, Max Verstappen is dominating his respective sport at the moment.

The Red Bull RB19 is a phenomenal bit of kit, of course, and is the pick of the bunch in 2023, but you still need to deliver with the equipment that you're given and Verstappen is making the very most of it.

He's accrued enough points to be sitting second in the Constructors' championship, behind Red Bull, if it were possible, and that shows the level of consistency he is showing each weekend.

Of course, he can sometimes split opinion among some fans, like many legends of the past, but ultimately you have to recognise when someone is very strong at their sport, and give them credit where it is due.

It would take something incredible to stop him winning title number three this year now, then, and who knows how many more he could add in the future.