A Formula One Safety Car has been involved in a bizarre and tragically ironic crash yesterday afternoon at Monza just days before the Grand Prix takes place this weekend.

The Aston Martin safety car was completing its usual high speed testing ahead of the Grand Prix when the car unexpectedly lost control going around Parabolica corner, the final turn on the circuit, and smashing into the tyre barriers.

As with every Grand Prix weekend, the Safety Car completes laps around the circuit to test the on-track systems, such as Virtual Safety Cars, yellow flags, red flags, and the penalty systems. But this time round, the driver Bernd Maylander and his passenger did not complete their lap, triggering an end to the session with the Aston Martin sustaining significant front-end damage.

FIA Statement After Safety Car Crash at Italian GP

Formula 1 is at Monza this weekend, and there's already been drama

Both Maylander and his passenger were confirmed to be okay and were taken away by a medical car after the crash. The FIA have since released a statement, saying: “There was an on-track incident with the FIA Safety Car today at Monza. Aston Martin is investigating the cause but can confirm both driver and passenger are fine. There is an additional Safety Car at the circuit, and it will not impact the weekend’s event.”

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Max Verstappen heads into the Italian Grand Prix 70 points ahead of second-place Lando Norris.

This is the first time in Formula One history we have seen a Safety Car crash, but perhaps not the most dramatic incident with an FIA car, as Nick Hiedfield crashed his Sauber into the open door of the FIA medical car during practice for the 2002 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Fans React to Safety Car Drama

Close

With footage of the crash doing the rounds on social media, the fans had their say on this ironic incident on X, with one user saying: “We got intel Stroll is the driver… case closed.”

Drivers' Championship standings (ahead of Italian Grand Prix) Position Driver Team Points 1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 295 2. Lando Norris McLaren 225 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 192 4. Oscar Piastri McLaren 179 5. Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari 172

Another fan added: “Is there a Safety Car for a Safety Car?” But, the most common among these comedic comments was: “Has Logan Sargeant become the new Safety Car driver?” and “Logan Sargeant’s first day on the new job.”

Of course, this is in light of the crash he was involved in at the Dutch Grand Prix last weekend, where his car was engulfed in flames. This, unfortunately, then led to his dismissal from Williams.

Related Last 10 F1 Drivers to be Sacked Mid-Season as Williams Fire Logan Sargeant Despite Logan Sargeant's shock sacking, it isn't uncommon for teams to part ways with their drivers during a season.

Other fans seemed to think that it was not the fault of the driver, Mayander, saying they had spotted what looked like a brake issue on the car, citing: “The rear brake glowing red hot."

Practice for the Italian Grand Prix is set to go ahead as normal today and Drivers' Championship leader Max Verstappen will be looking for his first win since the Spanish Grand Prix and re-extend his narrowed 70-point lead to McLaren driver Lando Norris, who will want to make it two wins in a row after an outstanding drive last week at the Dutch Grand Prix.