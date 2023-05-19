Formula 1 Schedule 2023

The F1 season is underway and there is plenty of action to come as Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari race for driver and constructor glory. Reigning World Champion Max Verstappen will be looking to add another title to his collection while Sergio Perez, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz, George Russell and Charles Leclerc will be looking to challenge his dominance. Red Bull Racing have won every Grand Prix this season so far and sit in pole position as constructors with Max Vestappen winning three so far.

How do I watch the F1 Grand Prix?

You can watch F1 live via your Sky F1 subscription in the UK. You can also stream live to any device on demand via NOW TV. F1 can be watched in the US on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2

When is the next Grand Prix?

The next Grand Prix is the Monaco Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on May 28th, 2023

Upcoming Grand PrixMay 28

Monaco Grand Prix

Race start: 14:00

Circuit: Circuit de Monaco

FP1 - May 26: 12:30

June 04

Spanish Grand Prix

Race start: 14:00

Circuit: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

FP1 - June 02: 12:30

June 18

Canadian Grand Prix

Race start: 19:00

Circuit: Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve

FP1 - June 16: 18:30

July 02

Austrian Grand Prix

Race start: 14:00

Circuit: Red Bull Ring

FP1 - June 30: 12:30

July 09

British Grand Prix

Race start: 15:00

Circuit: Silverstone

FP1 - July 07: 12:30

July 23

Hungarian Grand Prix

Race start: 14:00

Circuit: Hungaroring

FP1 - July 21: 12:30

July 30

Belgian Grand Prix

Race start: 14:00

Circuit: Spa-Francorchamps

FP1 - July 28: 12:30

August 27

Dutch Grand Prix

Race start: 14:00

Circuit: Grand Prix Zandvoort

FP1 - Aug 25: 11:30

September 03

Italian Grand Prix

Race start: 14:00

Circuit: Autodromo Nazionale Monza

FP1 - Sep 01: 12:30

September 17

Singapore Grand Prix

Race start: 13:00

Circuit: Marina Bay Street Circuit

FP1 - Sep 15: 10:30

September 24

Japanese Grand Prix

Race start: 06:00

Circuit: Marina Bay Street Circuit

FP1 - Sep 22: 03:30

October 08

Qatar Grand Prix

Race start: 15:00

Circuit: Losail International Circuit

FP1 - Oct 06: 11:30

October 22

United States Grand Prix

Race start: 20:00

Circuit: Circuit of the Americas

FP1 - Oct 20: 18:30

October 29

Mexico City Grand Prix

Race start: 20:00

Circuit: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

FP1 - Oct 27: 18:30

November 05

Brazilian Grand Prix

Race start: 17:00

Circuit: Autódromo José Carlos Pace

FP1 - Nov 03: 14:30

November 19

Las Vegas Grand Prix

Race start: 06:00

Circuit: Streets of Las Vegas

FP1 - Nov 17: 04:30

November 26

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Race start: 13:00

Circuit: Yas Marina Circuit

FP1 - Nov 24: 09:30

F1 Results 2023

Who won which Grand Prix in 2023?

March 05 Bahrain GP - Winner: Max VERSTAPPEN

March 19 Saudi Arabia GP - Winner: Sergio PEREZ

April 02 Australian GP - Winner: Max VERSTAPPEN

May 07 Miami GP - Winner: Max VERSTAPPEN

May 21 EMILIA ROMAGNA - Called off