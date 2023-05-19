Formula 1 Schedule 2023
The F1 season is underway and there is plenty of action to come as Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari race for driver and constructor glory. Reigning World Champion Max Verstappen will be looking to add another title to his collection while Sergio Perez, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz, George Russell and Charles Leclerc will be looking to challenge his dominance. Red Bull Racing have won every Grand Prix this season so far and sit in pole position as constructors with Max Vestappen winning three so far.
How do I watch the F1 Grand Prix?
You can watch F1 live via your Sky F1 subscription in the UK. You can also stream live to any device on demand via NOW TV. F1 can be watched in the US on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2
When is the next Grand Prix?
The next Grand Prix is the Monaco Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on May 28th, 2023
Upcoming Grand PrixMay 28
Monaco Grand Prix
Race start: 14:00
Circuit: Circuit de Monaco
- FP1 - May 26: 12:30
- FP2 - May 26: 16:00
- FP3 - May 27: 11:30
- QUALIFYING - May 27: 15:00
- RACE - May 28: 14:00
June 04
Spanish Grand Prix
Race start: 14:00
Circuit: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
- FP1 - June 02: 12:30
- FP2 - June 02: 16:00
- FP3 - June 03: 11:30
- QUALIFYING - June 03: 15:00
- RACE - June 04: 14:00
June 18
Canadian Grand Prix
Race start: 19:00
Circuit: Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve
- FP1 - June 16: 18:30
- FP2 - June 16: 22:00
- FP3 - June 17: 17:30
- QUALIFYING - June 17: 21:00
- RACE - June 18: 19:00
July 02
Austrian Grand Prix
Race start: 14:00
Circuit: Red Bull Ring
- FP1 - June 30: 12:30
- QUALIFYING - June 30: 16:00
- SPRINT QUALIFYING - July 01: 11:30
- SPRINT - July 01: 15:30
- RACE - July 02: 14:00
July 09
British Grand Prix
Race start: 15:00
Circuit: Silverstone
- FP1 - July 07: 12:30
- FP2 - July 07: 16:00
- FP3 - July 08: 11:30
- QUALIFYING - July 08: 15:00
- RACE - July 09: 15:00
July 23
Hungarian Grand Prix
Race start: 14:00
Circuit: Hungaroring
- FP1 - July 21: 12:30
- FP2 - July 21: 16:00
- FP3 - July 22: 11:30
- QUALIFYING - July 22: 15:00
- RACE - July 23: 14:00
July 30
Belgian Grand Prix
Race start: 14:00
Circuit: Spa-Francorchamps
- FP1 - July 28: 12:30
- QUALIFYING - July 28: 16:00
- SPRINT QUALIFYING - July 29: 11:30
- SPRINT - July 29: 15:30
- RACE - July 30: 14:00
August 27
Dutch Grand Prix
Race start: 14:00
Circuit: Grand Prix Zandvoort
- FP1 - Aug 25: 11:30
- FP2 - Aug 25: 15:00
- FP3 - Aug 26: 10:30
- QUALIFYING - Aug 26: 14:00
- RACE - Aug 27: 14:00
September 03
Italian Grand Prix
Race start: 14:00
Circuit: Autodromo Nazionale Monza
- FP1 - Sep 01: 12:30
- FP2 - Sep 01: 16:00
- FP3 - Sep 02: 11:30
- QUALIFYING - Sep 02: 15:00
- RACE - Sep 03: 14:00
September 17
Singapore Grand Prix
Race start: 13:00
Circuit: Marina Bay Street Circuit
- FP1 - Sep 15: 10:30
- FP2 - Sep 15: 14:00
- FP3 - Sep 16: 10:30
- QUALIFYING - Sep 16: 14:00
- RACE - Sep 17: 13:00
September 24
Japanese Grand Prix
Race start: 06:00
Circuit: Marina Bay Street Circuit
- FP1 - Sep 22: 03:30
- FP2 - Sep 22: 07:00
- FP3 - Sep 23: 03:30
- QUALIFYING - Sep 23: 07:00
- RACE - Sep 24: 06:00
October 08
Qatar Grand Prix
Race start: 15:00
Circuit: Losail International Circuit
- FP1 - Oct 06: 11:30
- QUALIFYING - Oct 06: 15:00
- SPRINT QUALIFYING - Oct 07: 11:30
- SPRINT - Oct 07: 15:30
- RACE - Oct 08: 15:00
October 22
United States Grand Prix
Race start: 20:00
Circuit: Circuit of the Americas
- FP1 - Oct 20: 18:30
- QUALIFYING - Oct 20: 22:00
- SPRINT QUALIFYING - Oct 21: 19:00
- SPRINT - Oct 21: 23:00
- RACE - Oct 22: 20:00
October 29
Mexico City Grand Prix
Race start: 20:00
Circuit: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
- FP1 - Oct 27: 18:30
- FP2 - Oct 27: 22:00
- FP3- Oct 28: 17:30
- QUALIFYING - Oct 28: 13:00
- RACE - Oct 29: 20:00
November 05
Brazilian Grand Prix
Race start: 17:00
Circuit: Autódromo José Carlos Pace
- FP1 - Nov 03: 14:30
- QUALIFYING - Nov 03: 18:00
- SPRINT QUALIFYING - Nov 04: 14:30
- SPRINT - Nov 04: 18:30
- RACE - Nov 05: 17:00
November 19
Las Vegas Grand Prix
Race start: 06:00
Circuit: Streets of Las Vegas
- FP1 - Nov 17: 04:30
- FP2 - Nov 17: 08:00
- FP3- Nov 18: 04:30
- QUALIFYING - Nov 18: 08:00
- RACE - Nov 19: 06:00
November 26
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Race start: 13:00
Circuit: Yas Marina Circuit
- FP1 - Nov 24: 09:30
- FP2- Nov 24: 13:00
- FP3- Nov 25: 10:30
- QUALIFYING - Nov 25: 14:00
- RACE - Nov 26: 13:00
