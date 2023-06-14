Sebastian Vettel looks set for his latest return to a racing car since his F1 retirement at the end of 2022, with him to take part in the Red Bull Formula Nurburgring event at the Nordschleife.

The four-time F1 world champion surprised many last year when, ahead of the summer break, he announced that he was intending to step away from the sport at the conclusion of the campaign.

So it proved, too, with him bringing down the curtain on a decade and a half in the sport after the Abu Dhabi GP and since then we have not seen much of him in terms of in a racing car and driving.

He was in the Race of Champions at the start of the year alongside Mick Schumacher representing Germany, though, and it looks as though he is going to be taking part in another event soon now at the iconic Nordschleife circuit.

Earlier this week, the Red Bull Germany Instagram page posted this cryptic image suggesting that an announcement was on the way, with the image very much suggesting Vettel was going to be involved in an event at the German track:

So it has come to pass, too, with the Red Bull Germany website confirming that he will be joining Daniel Ricciardo, and others, on September 9th to drive an F1 car around the famous old circuit:

"For the first time in over ten years, the engines of a Formula 1 car are finally roaring on the legendary Nordschleife of the Nürburgring," the website says.

"Buckle up for a world-class motorsport event featuring the stars of two and four-wheel racing!

"Four-time Formula 1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel and Oracle Red Bull Racing driver Daniel Ricciardo are just the beginning: The Who's Who of international motorsport on two and four wheels is celebrating the return of Formula 1 cars to the legendary Nordschleife of the Nurburgring."

Vettel clearly still has the bug for driving and this will be his latest outing.

In terms of F1, meanwhile, he was last spotted at the Monaco Grand Prix in the paddock and pit lane. He took the opportunity to catch up with some old friends at his former teams like Red Bull and Aston Martin, and also had a chat with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.