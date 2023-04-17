Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz believes that Sebastian Vettel may well return to Red Bull in some capacity in the not too distant future.

Vettel brought the curtain down on a 15-year spell in F1 at the end of the 2022 season, with him departing Aston Martin.

In recent years, though, we've seen a number of drivers leave the sport only to come back, for various reasons, and so there is always a sense that a driver may return - especially when they have a few years left in them like Vettel surely does.

As it stands, he seems happy enough in retirement and spending more time with his family but Kravitz thinks that it won't be long before we see him back involved with F1 - though not in a racing driver's capacity.

Instead, Sky's reporter suggested that we might actually see him succeed Helmut Marko as the senior advisor at the Red Bull team.

“We may well see a surprise comeback of Sebastian Vettel this year, but it won’t be as a driver,” Kravitz predicted.

READ MORE: 'In form' Sergio Perez has his best chance to win world championship

“I truly believe he has decided not to drive anymore and as a man of integrity, I don’t think he is going to disappoint everybody by going ‘ah do you know what, I wasn’t sincere in that, I am coming back as a driver’. And everybody will go ‘hang on, we said goodbye to you’.

“Possibly Audi, but I kind of think he will come back to Red Bull. I think he will replace Helmut Marko, that is more likely, as the sort of motorsport advisor.”

READ MORE: Formula 1 Academy: Everything to know about the new series

Time will tell as to whether we see Seb back in the paddock at some point in the near future but you could certainly see him turning his hand to a more advisory role.

He is a driver and person with a huge amount of experience, having won four world titles during his time on the grid, and that would prove invaluable to a number of the young drivers coming through in the Red Bull driver academy.

As for a driving return from Vettel, that might be unlikely but, who knows, we've seen other drivers come back after a perceived retirement from the sport and so, that said, you can't rule anything out.