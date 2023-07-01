Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen have given their views after nearly colliding with each other at the start of the Austrian GP Sprint.

The Red Bull drivers started on the front row of the Sprint, with Perez getting the better start of the two off of the line, meaning he led into turn one having started in P2.

The Mexican, though, did not get a clean exit from the opening corner and came under pressure from Verstappen, with the pair nearly colliding on the run up to turn three - something Verstappen called a 'hairy' moment.

Verstappen managed to take the lead moments later, and would go on to win the Sprint ahead of Perez, but it could have certainly been different had the pair got any closer to one another:

VIDEO: Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen duel at the start of Austrian GP Sprint

Naturally, the pair were asked about the incident after the race and both were eager to play things down, saying they had already discussed it with one another and were keen to move on.

Red Bull drivers discuss Austria GP Sprint

"I had a good start", said Checo.

"And then I went a bit deep into turn one so at the exit I was trying to protect my line and I didn't realise that Max was pretty much alongside me and that he was into the grass.

"The visibility was quite poor, although that it wasn't raining that much, on those first laps. Although I was leading it was quite hard to see behind. And when I realised that Max was there it was just a bit too late. We spoke about it after the race."

Verstappen said, meanwhile:

"It was a little bit of a hairy moment out of turn one, when you get forced onto the grass it's very slippery, but we managed to keep the car under control.

"I didn't have a great start. A lot of wheel spin oscillations were going on and you just lose out massively. And then out of turn one I had a little moment where had to go with two wheels on the grass, which was very slippery.

"It's not about [whether Checo overstepped the mark,] we just spoke about it. When the moment happens, of course, you don't know why it gets to that. After the race we talked about it. It's all good."

The Red Bull pair are keen to move on, then, and will be looking ahead now to the Grand Prix tomorrow afternoon where full points are on offer.