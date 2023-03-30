Sergio Perez believes he has what it takes to challenge for the championship this season in F1.

The Mexican is currently second in the standings by just a point with his Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen currently leading the way.

Indeed, the pair of them currently look like the only two with the equipment good enough to win the championship this season, with the Red Bull RB19 quite clearly in a league of its own compared to the rest of the 2023 field.

Exciting times for sure, then, if you're of a Red Bull persuasion, and it's clear that this year is arguably the best chance Perez is going to get at winning the championship, with two years left on his contract providing security, and two years under his belt within the Red Bull set-up providing knowledge and experience.

He looks settled and he is driving nicely, with a good win in Saudi Arabia last time out, and he is sounding confident too as we head into the Australian Grand Prix weekend.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton makes his feelings clear about Michael Masi's F1 return

Sergio Perez eyes title fight with Max Verstappen

Indeed, speaking to the media ahead of the action in Albert Park, the Mexican had this to say on his title prospects up against Verstappen this season:

"We have a very strong car, a very strong package, a car I feel comfortable with, a car I am working well with and a car I believe, with the direction we are taking in development, I can get the most out of.

"I think that is important to be able to stay in the fight throughout the season - to have a car that you can be competitive whatever conditions you are in.

"When you are in the fight for the championship you have got to take your A-game into every single race, you have to try everything you possibly can.

READ MORE: Australian Grand Prix: 5 key talking points ahead of this weekend's action in Melbourne

"If I want to win the championship I have to beat Max weekend in, weekend out and keep this level of consistency throughout the season.

"It think it's all about consistency and taking it race by race. You can win 15 races but in the other races if you crash and have DNFs it is not enough."

The 2023 F1 standings

As it stands going into Australia, the pair are just a point apart. Verstappen leads the way after earning the fastest lap bonus point last time out in Saudi, with him also taking a win in Bahrain and a second place finish last time out. Perez also has a win and a second place to his name so far this season, meaning the narrowest of margins is between the Red Bull pair as we head into round three.