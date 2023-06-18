Sergio Perez has said he will overcome the struggles he is facing at the moment in F1, with Max Verstappen leading him by 69 points in the standings.

Verstappen took another victory at the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday, with him making it four in a row for wins.

Indeed, he is running on rails at the moment and looking well on course to take championship title number three, with Perez now nearly three wins behind him in terms of points.

Perez, in fact, needs to be more concerned that Fernando Alonso could be overtaking him in the table sooner rather than later at this rate, with the Mexican only able to take sixth place in today's race as the Spaniard took second.

A tough period for Checo, then, but he has said he is strong enough to get through it and get back on track, with him reflecting on the recent run when chatting to the press here in Montréal:

"I felt that there was a little bit more [to be achieved today] certainly, but we just didn't have the pace. I think we got hurt massively with the Safety Car came in the wrong moment for us. So, luck is not with us at the moment but it is how it is at the moment.

"We're going to be working together as a team back home to make sure that we figure out what's happening.

"I mean, it's how it is. I think it's something that mentally you have to be strong and I'm strong and I know I will overcome this one. This difficult period of basically two races because Monaco, yeah, I did that mistake and it was a bad weekend but I think without that we had the pace, but it's a little bit more concerning not having the pace [in Spain and Canada.]"

Up next is the Austrian Grand Prix, a venue where Red Bull will be eager to do well given it is the home of the company and the fact that the track carries the energy drink's name.

Perez will be keener than anyone else to get a big result, too, with his title hopes now realistically hanging by a thread, even if we do still have well over half of the season to play out.

Ultimately, his team-mate's form this year has been almost perfect, and so a dip like the one Perez is in is going to be massively punished.