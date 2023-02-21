F1 Sprint was introduced as a new method of setting the grid for a Formula 1 Grand Prix and as a way of bringing more 'meaningful action' to a race weekend.

Introduced in 2021, Sprint was first held at three races over the course of the campaign, with this doubled to six for 2022 and 2023.

The Sprint has shaken up the standard weekend format and added some extra racing action to certain Grand Prix weekends, but what are the key details around the idea? We take a look now...

How does Sprint work?

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 12: Kevin Magnussen of Denmark driving the (20) Haas F1 VF-22 Ferrari leads a line of cars during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 12, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Essentially, Sprint is a sprint race held on the Saturday of a Grand Prix weekend that runs a third-length the distance of the full event that will follow on Sunday. For example, the Sprint in Brazil is 24 laps as the Grand Prix is 71 laps.

The grid for Sprint is set by the established qualifying method normally used for Grands Prix, with it being held on a Friday instead of a Saturday.

The Sprint then takes place on Saturday afternoons, with the result of it setting the grid for the full Grand Prix on Sunday.

For clarity, the weekend structure of a Sprint weekend is thus: On a Friday we have an FP1 session and then a qualifying session. On a Saturday we have an FP2 session followed by the Sprint session. Then, on a Sunday, it's normal service resumed as the Grand Prix takes centre-stage as it should.

This differs from a normal weekend in that Friday loses FP2 to Saturday, and Saturday's FP3 session doesn't exist - meaning that the drivers and teams have one fewer practice sessions available to them in which to prepare the car and themselves for the weekend's racing.

Are points awarded for Sprint?

IMOLA, ITALY - APRIL 23: Sprint winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 stops in parc ferme during Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 23, 2022 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Yes, as long as you finish inside the top eight.

The winner of Sprint gets eight points, second gets seven and so on in one point increments down to eighth place. This was changed for 2022 after 2021 had seen just the top three score points.

There has been suggestions that the points on offer might increase moving forwards but, as yet, F1 is happy to keep the current structure in place.

Unlike a Grand Prix, there is no bonus point available for a fastest lap if you finish inside the point-scoring positions.

Where is Sprint held?

Six Grand Prix weekends will host Sprint in the 2023 season, with Baku, Austria, Spa, Qatar, Austin and Brazil picked by F1 for this year.

The Sprint has also been held at the likes of Monza, Imola and Silverstone, whilst Brazil is the only venue to have had a Sprint event each season since its introduction.

Are there pit-stops in a Sprint?

Whilst the rules state for a Grand Prix that a driver must use at least two different dry tyre compounds during a race in normal, dry conditions, there are no such regulations for Sprint.

The idea is that it is a straight race for the line from lights out and so teams will only pit if they need to bring the car in for repairs during the session.

It is flat-out racing and when the drivers really push, as they did in Brazil in 2022, it really makes for an exciting spectacle - F1 will be looking to produce that effect more as it looks as though Sprint is part of the weekend furniture at certain Grands Prix now.

