F1 circuits come and go with the sport ever-evolving, and over the years tracks have changed themselves to be up to speed with the modern expectations of the championship in terms of safety and fan experience.

A seemingly ever-expanding calendar does not mean a track is guaranteed a spot in the fixture list, though, with so many venues and locations now vying for a slice of the F1 pie.

Indeed, in recent years that has meant some iconic circuits, and historical locations for F1, have fallen by the wayside - including Hockenheim, a former host of the German Grand Prix.

The abandoned old Hockenheimring

The Hockenheim circuit we know of now is a modern, top-level motorsport venue that still hosts plenty of high class racing over any calendar year, even if not F1 at the moment.

Its current layout has not always been in use, though, with the old-spec Hockenheimring plunging into surrounding forests and giving drivers the opportunity to sit flat out for much of the lap, with just a handful of chicanes to think about in between.

A daunting task at high speed, the old layout was abandoned thanks to the push for ever-improved safety in F1, with 2001 the last time we saw the configuration used.

In the time since, it has not been maintained and instead the forest has reclaimed the circuit, as these pictures show:

A German Grand Prix return?

With some famous circuits like Hockenheim, and of course the Nurburgring, Germany has the circuit infrastructure to host F1 but that has never been the issue.

Growing costs of hosting F1 races is what has seen Germany fall off of the list, and it remains to be seen if in future there is appetite to get a deal done.

There's certainly a positive feeling towards bringing Germany back to the fixture list, but it has to work financially both for track promoters and for F1, and time will have to tell as to whether a new agreement can be struck