Another F1 British Grand Prix is in the books and it was an entertaining one at that, with McLaren arriving at the party at the front with an impressive new-spec car, whilst Max Verstappen and Red Bull continued their formidable charge towards the two championship crowns.

A bumper crowd of 480,000 people packed into the Silverstone grandstands over the course of the weekend in what was a fine celebration of all things British motorsport, and on Sunday we got an exciting race that saw Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton join Verstappen on the podium - the first time two Brits had been in the top three at the track since 1999.

Indeed, McLaren were one of the feel-good stories of the weekend with the progress they have made with their car, as they started P2 and P3 for the race and finished in P2 and P4, whilst the likes of Mercedes, Aston Martin, and Ferrari will all be looking at them now as another serious challenger for those 'best of the rest' spots behind Verstappen in his Red Bull.

Meanwhile, there were also positive lines around Williams, who also seem to be making progress, whilst the likes of Alfa Romeo will be looking at ways they can try and emulate what McLaren have done with their car as they try and get into the fight further up.

What can we take away from the weekend just gone at Silverstone, then? Here's what we noticed...

Red Bull on course for another big record

Red Bull made it 11 F1 wins in a row and that has drawn them level with McLaren who achieved the feat back in 1988 with their dominant car at the hands of Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.

The Bulls are in phenomenal form at the moment and Max Verstappen is getting absolutely everything out of the RB19, with his championship lead now large and his third title a formality in all truth.

Making it 12 in a row certainly seems more than likely next time out in Budapest, too, and that'll be just another record for Red Bull and Verstappen to claim in what is becoming an historic year in terms of their dominance.

Indeed, whilst the teams behind them fight among themselves for best of the rest, Red Bull continue to have a commanding lead over them. READ MORE: Key McLaren figures reflect on top result at British Grand Prix

McLaren have made big strides

Silverstone was rightly seen as a potential test of just how far McLaren had come with their car in recent weeks, after Lando Norris earned fourth place the weekend before in Austria.

The team were cautious about getting too excited about their performance in Spielberg as a number of factors went their way, and Silverstone offered a different set of challenges to their MCL60.

However, with further upgrades on the car and Oscar Piastri also in possession of them too, the team underlined that they have indeed made a really positive step forwards with their machinery.

Hungary next time out will be another different test again, but it seems fair to say that McLaren are now more among the 'best of the rest' group rather than the midfield pack.

Best of rest fight is proving hugely entertaining

Speaking of the 'best of the rest' group, behind Red Bull things are proving particularly entertaining and fascinating.

If you take Max Verstappen out of the equation, we'd have a campaign full of twists and turns and unpredictability, and that needs some attention even if the top line is that we're seing a level of extreme dominance right at the front.

McLaren were the second-quickest team on merit this weekend just gone - and few would have seen that coming at the start of the year - whilst Mercedes were in behind them and Aston Martin and Ferrari dropped back, with Ferrari particularly having a frustrating race after a decent enough qualifying.

Each of the cars in that gaggle has strengths and weaknesses and different tracks are bringing those attributes to the fore, making for intriguing viewing when it comes to each race weekend.

Struggles for Alfa Romeo

Towards the wrong end of the field, meanwhile, Alfa Romeo drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu were naturally disappointed with how their race weekend went in Silverstone, and indeed how their season is starting to play out.

We're getting towards the turn in the campaign and whilst Aston Martin have made a big leap, and now McLaren seem to as well, Alfa just haven't been able to build as much as they would have liked on a decent 2022 campaign.

Indeed, they've been left behind a little bit and at certain tracks it seems fair to say that Williams are quicker than them now as well.

Alfa are in the group with Haas and AlphaTauri at the moment and that is naturally frustrating for a team that has some exciting Audi-related plans coming in the relatively near future.

In the meantime, though, they need to try and keep working and find something that can give them a good step forwards - they need to believe if McLaren can do it then it is possible to make big gains mid-season. READ MORE: Toto Wolff opens up on Pep Guardiola friendship as Man City man joins Mercedes at British GP

Williams building momentum

As for Williams, it was another good weekend when all was said and done.

Whilst McLaren ended up being the iconic British team to make the most headlines come the chequered flag, Williams certainly threatened to be the team doing so at the start of the weekend with Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant showing some good pace in the practice sessions.

Indeed, though they fell back a little bit after that, Alex Albon was still strong and earned more points for the team, whilst Logan Sargeant also produced a good drive in the race to narrowly miss out on the top ten.

They do feel as though they are heading in the right direction, with Albon one of the performers of the season and Sargeant looking as though he is getting to grips with things, and they'll be hoping they can keep moving forwards as we head to Budapest and then Spa before the summer break.