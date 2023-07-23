Another Hungarian Grand Prix is in the books with Max Verstappen taking victory ahead of Lando Norris and Sergio Perez.

Verstappen's title march shows no signs of slowing, despite him having to win the race from P2 today instead of P1 for a change, and with Spa up next weekend before the summer break - a track he has been brilliant at in the past - it seems as though he is going to head into the shutdown firmly with his foot to the floor.

What did we learn from our latest visit to Budapest, though? Here are five things...

McLaren's purple patch continues

The upgrades on the McLaren MCL60 continue to bring success to the team, with Norris taking second place today and Piastri taking fifth - and it could have been even better for the Aussie.

Before this race, Andrea Stella said that the Hungaroring would be a good examination of their car as it provided such a different challenge to Silverstone and, now, on the other side of the weekend, it seems fair to say that the MCL60 passed with flying colours.

Not only did it deal with the medium speed corners in Budapest with aplomb, it also coped fine with the warm track temperatures, which is something that seemed a big issue for the team earlier on this year.

A huge stride forwards in performance, then, though the team are remaining realistic and feel as though there is still work to do on the car when it comes to slow-speed corners.

Even so, what another great result for the team.

Red Bull make more history

Not a single week seems to go by now without a new Red Bull record, and that was the case again in Budapest on Sunday.

This time around, the Milton Keynes based team have set a new benchmark of 12 wins in a row in the sport, beating the previous record tally of 11 that was set back in 1988 by McLaren in one of the most iconic seasons in F1 history.

Indeed, that year saw McLaren win all but one race with a phenomenal car, and right now Red Bull remain on course to win every single race this year - something that has never been done and that would be absolutely incredible given the amount of races we have still to run this campaign.

Verstappen dominated in the race today, though, so you would not put it past them achieving an unprecedented 100% win record in 2023.

Sergio Perez back on the podium

A fine drive from Sergio Perez saw him turn ninth on the grid into third place at the chequered flag, with him understandably delighted with the fact that he had finally returned to the top three.

It's been a difficult run for Checo, with a number of sub-par qualifying results hampering him on a Sunday and, though he has usually driven back through to score decent points, he has spent time away from the podium and has lost a huge amount of ground in the championship battle to his team-mate.

Ultimately, his chances of a first world title being won this year look as good as dead, but he can secure second place in the championship pretty comfortably if he can get on a run of podium finishes and improve his qualifying on Saturday further - he at least made it to Q3 this weekend.

Alfa Romeo's sublime Saturday succeeded by a shocking Sunday

A GP full of promise for Alfa Romeo quickly unravelled at lights out as Zhou Guanyu had a sticky start and, in turn, impeded Valtteri Bottas.

Alfa had been looking strong all weekend and, after a run of form which has seen them record frustrating results, this seemed a golden opportunity to earn points and good ones at that.

However, things went awry from the very get-go as Zhou had a sluggish launch from P5, which had the knock-on of getting in the way of Bottas, who was starting P7.

Both of them tumbled down the order, with Zhou, clearly eager to try and make some ground back up, out-braking himself into turn one and kicking off a concertina effect that bumped Daniel Ricciardo into Esteban Ocon, who then in turn hit his Alpine team-mate Pierre Gasly.

A double DNF for Alpine, and a double no score finish for Alfa.

Alpine skittled

As for Alpine, both of their drivers were complete passengers as Zhou made his mistake into turn one, and neither driver could continue for much longer after that.

Not the first double DNF the team has had this year, they will be eager to get to Spa quickly and get themselves back on the points-scoring run, in what is proving to be a very up and down season so far for the French/British team.

With the likes of McLaren now upping their game in recent weeks, results like this for Alpine are going to doubly hurt, with the team now sat in sixth place in the Constructors' standings and rather in the middle of nowhere in that regard.