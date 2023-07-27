Highlights The Belgian Grand Prix is taking place before the summer break, and rain is expected to be a factor throughout the weekend.

Mercedes will be aiming for a strong qualifying performance, but Red Bull and Max Verstappen are expected to be favourites again at Spa.

McLaren are in great form and hope to secure another podium finish, while both Ferrari and Aston Martin are looking to bounce back after recent struggles. Alpine are aiming to return to point-scoring ways.

The Belgian Grand Prix takes place this weekend as F1 heads into one final race before the summer break.

Spa-Francorchamps is one of the most iconic Grands Prix on the calendar and is this time coming before the summer break, when usually it would be found as one of the first races after it.

The move to make it nearer the middle of summer doesn't seem to have had much of an impact on the climate, though, with the weekend once again starting on a damp footing, with more rain scheduled to follow as the days move on past Thursday.

One final race before the break then - here's what to look out for at Spa...

Rain on the agenda

It's the Belgian Grand Prix, so of course there is rain in the air and it is set to be a factor this weekend.

With qualifying on Friday, and Sprint Saturday taking place before the GP itself on Sunday, we're set for at least some of the competitive weekend sessions to be impacted by wet weather.

Thursday is actually forecast to be the worst day of the four this weekend, but it does seem as though wet running will take place at various points over the coming days.

Can Mercedes go strong in qualifying once more?

Lewis Hamilton returned to pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix and will be looking to put in another positive qualifying session this weekend in Belgium, alongside team-mate George Russell.

Last year showed how strong Red Bull and Max Verstappen are around Spa, and so it is going to be very difficult for anyone else to take pole this weekend in normal circumstances, but even so Mercedes have a car that should set them up for a decent starting position for Sunday's race.

Will McLaren make the podium again?

McLaren have been in great form in recent weeks and are showing pace at a variety of different circuits, which makes for very positive viewing if you are papaya inclined.

The Woking-based team are looking to try and reel in Ferrari and Aston Martin in the Constructors' standings - though there is still a long way to go before they can achieve that - and they'll feel as though a podium could be attainable again this weekend, as they aim to go into the summer break with some momentum.

Can Ferrari and Aston Martin bounce back?

And what of Ferrari and Aston Martin?

Whilst Mercedes have had a decent time of still picking up points and maintaining second in the Constructors' standings, and McLaren have enjoyed a surge in performance, both Aston Martin and Ferrari have struggled a little bit in recent weeks.

Fred Vasseur has said that Ferrari have been a little bit conservative at times in the last few rounds and that they need to be bolder with their car, whilst Aston Martin have also dropped back a little in recent weeks, and we've not seen them on the podium with Fernando Alonso for a while.

The battle behind Red Bull continues to twist and turn, though, so the pair will be hoping to see things swing back their way in sooner rather than later.

How do Alpine respond?

It's been tough for Alpine in recent weeks.

A double DNF at the start of the Hungarian Grand Prix, which they could not really do anything about, followed a similar result at Silverstone and so they'll be desperate to try and get back to point-scoring this weekend.

Whilst that has been happening, they have seen McLaren score podiums and leap past them in the Constructors' standings, as both battle to try and establish themselves among the Ferrari, Mercedes, and Aston Martin group.

Getting back in the top 10 will be a big aim for the team this weekend.