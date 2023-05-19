F1 has confirmed that it will donate €1m to the relief operations in Emilia Romagna, Italy.

Heavy rain has hit the area in recent weeks, causing severe flooding and landslides, and a fresh bout earlier this week caused the sport to cancel this weekend's race scheduled at Imola.

The championship was faced with no other option, in truth, with images from the region speaking a thousand words as to why the event simply could not be held, and F1 were conscious of the fact that they would be taking emergency service resources away from the relief effort to support the Grand Prix weekend if it did go ahead.

Indeed, the decision to not proceed with the race was made on Wednesday and in the time since we have seen some great gestures going towards the recovery effort.

Yesterday, Ferrari confirmed that they were going to donate €1m and now F1 is doing the same.

As well as this, food and water from Paddock Club, the circuit, the team, and F1 hospitality units has also been donated to a group organising food banks for those in the local communities that have been affected by the floods.

It's a fine group effort from the teams, promoter and caterers Do&Co and shows just how F1 can be a force for good in the fact of adversity.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “I was born and grew up in the marvelous lands of Emilia Romagna, a place that is living through some of the saddest moments in its history.

"The situation facing the communities in the region is terrible, but I know that the resilience and passion of the people in the region, like so many across Italy, will prevail through this crisis.

"We must do everything we can to support them at this difficult time and that is why we are donating to help support the relief efforts on the ground. My thoughts, on behalf of the entire Formula 1 community, are with everyone affected and we want to thank the emergency services for their incredible work.”

Instructions on how to donate can be made via this link: https://protezionecivile.regione.emilia-romagna.it/notizie-in-evidenza/conto-corrente-alluvioni-maggio2023

The F1 circus heads to Monaco next week for the latest round of the championship but Emilia Romagna and Italy will be at the forefront of everyone's minds as racing action resumes around the principality.