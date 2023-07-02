Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has given his thoughts on the reasons for the Silver Arrows' struggles in Austria.

Lewis Hamilton finished in seventh place on Sunday afternoon, a place ahead of George Russell in the sister car, leaving the team looking as very much the fourth-quickest on the day.

Certainly, a little bit of a reality check after some positivity in Barcelona and Montréal in the last two rounds, and it's clear they obviously still have work to do with their car when it comes to making it quick wherever we race.

Toto Wolff's frank take on Mercedes' Austria struggles

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton calls for significant F1 rule change Speaking to the press after the GP, then, Wolff had this to say here in Austria:

"It was a bruising day, we couldn't make the car quick.

"I think we saw it from Friday onwards that we were lacking a couple of things or a bit more and that was the case today.

"I think the swings [in performance] are quite interesting where it's one week that it's us for the closest challenger [to Red Bull] and then it's Ferrari and then it is Aston Martin and this time we were on the back end of the group.

"You know, you're sitting there 90 minutes trying to try to optimise the strategy or giving the best support to the drivers but if there's just no inherent pace that's a tough 90 minutes for all of us."

READ MORE: Max Verstappen 'has potential' to break big Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton F1 record

A tough weekend for Mercedes in Austria

Ultimately, the weekend in its entirety did not yield a massive amount of success Mercedes' way, with the Sprint seeing them score just a single point - though George Russell was a hundredth of a second away from making it two in his late fight with Esteban Ocon.

Indeed, they have lost ground in particular to Ferrari this weekend in the battle to be best of the rest but ultimately it is closing the gap to Red Bull that is their aim and this weekend was a stark reminder of the work they have still in front of them.

The Bulls are now 199 points clear of the Silver Arrows in the Constructors' standings, and come the end of the season that deficit could be a great deal bigger yet.