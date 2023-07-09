Toto Wolff has given some insight on his friendship with Pep Guardiola and what the two can learn from one another.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was a guest of Mercedes at the British Grand Prix on Sunday, with the former Barcelona midfielder taking in the latest round of the F1 world championship at Silverstone.

It's not the first time we've seen Pep trackside, either, and this weekend he was in with the Silver Arrows, spotted in the garage during Sunday's Grand Prix watching intently over Toto Wolff's shoulder.

Toto Wolff opens up on Pep Guardiola relationship

Two men who know all about what it takes to win, and manage serially successful teams, they naturally have a lot in common, and Wolff revealed the respect he has for Guardiola and also the friendship the pair share, as he spoke after the race to the press.

"For us, the most important part is that we are friends and we share interests and the fundamental values on how to live your life and how to manage people in a high performance environment," he said in response to a question from GIVEMESPORT.

"I really enjoy his company, and learning from him. And this time around he followed what we do and for sure saw a few interesting things. Talking to him is highly interesting and I just really enjoy the conversation."

As for the British GP itself, it was a really positive one for Mercedes in terms of the final result.

Qualifying was a little bit difficult and the Silver Arrows pair of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton found themselves starting in P6 and P7, but, as has been the case for much of this year, their race pace was the best part of their weekend and, at the end of the day, that is what matters most of all.

Indeed, Russell found himself finishing in fifth whilst Hamilton earned a podium place, coming third, as he took advantage of a pit stop during a Safety Car period to jump Oscar Piastri in the McLaren.

Still work to do for Merc, of course, as they want to be getting nearer Red Bull but their ability to get the maximum from a race remains strong, and they'll be pleased with how they bounced back after a weekend of being rather nowhere in Austria last time out.

Manchester City looking to defend their titles in 2023/24

As for Manchester City, Guardiola is currently enjoying a summer break after leading his side to a famous treble, which saw the Sky Blues win the Premier League, Champions League, and the FA Cup.

City will once again be the benchmark next season in this country and in Europe, and it's up to the rest of the field to stop them if they can.

That, of course, is a feeling that Mercedes know all too well given the success they had in the last decade, but of course the roles have reversed now and they are playing hunter as they try and reel Red Bull in.

The Bulls continue to dominate for the time being, though, with Max Verstappen seeing off an early challenge from McLaren's Lando Norris to take victory at Silverstone.