Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has given his thoughts on the team's chances this weekend at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Silver Arrows made a positive step forwards last time out at the Spanish Grand Prix, as they got to see just how their new upgrades were working on the W14.

Indeed, they actually brought a host of new parts to the Monaco GP the weekend prior, but it was around the more conventional Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya where we were really able to draw some early conclusions on the changes that they have made to their car.

Certainly, the feeling was positive as Lewis Hamilton and George Russell earned a double podium finish, and the hope will be to try and do the same again this weekend in Montréal, though team boss Wolff has cautioned that that might be difficult as he expects that the likes of Aston Martin and Ferrari will be strong.

Toto Wolff expects closer challenge from Aston Martin and Ferrari

Speaking to CNBC ahead of the Canadian GP, he said:

"The result in Spain was a well-deserved reward for everyone's efforts at Brackley and Brixworth to bring our update package to the track.

"We were pleased with how it performed, and it will provide a new baseline for us to build from.

"But we must also manage our expectations. It was a circuit that suited our car, and we should expect our direct competitors to be stronger in the next races.

"The gap to Red Bull is large and it will take lots of hard work to close that down. Nevertheless, we're up for the challenge."

It was certainly a step in the right direction for Mercedes and now, as Wolff mentions, they have a new baseline on which they can build.

Chasing Red Bull

How close they can get to Red Bull this season remains to be seen, of course, given the strength the team from Milton Keynes has at the moment, but if they can establish themselves as firmly the chief challengers to the Bulls ahead of Aston Martin and Ferrari in the coming races that will be a sign of progress.

After Canada, we have four races in five weeks over the course of July and then the summer break, so we're entering an intense time where there are plenty of points on offer and potential gains to be made.

A busy period, then, but one full of opportunity as well for each of the teams.