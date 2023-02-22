Tyres are all-important when it comes to F1, and any motorsport for that matter, with them the only points of contact that a racing driver has with the race track.

Keeping your tyres in good shape during a Grand Prix is essential, as they are what allows for the best performance during a race with them offering up grip and, therefore, speed.

Push too hard on your tyres at the start of a race, for example, and you could need to pit earlier than planned, ruining your strategy and maybe your points-scoring chances.

At the same time, you need to know when to push on the tyres to get lap time and extract performance, and so managing them throughout a race is of obvious importance.

In F1, during normal dry conditions, a driver must use at least two different tyre compounds during a Grand Prix, meaning at least one pit-stop must be factored into a race strategy, though often you see two or more stops in a race as teams work out the quickest way of finishing the Grand Prix, balancing up tyre performance and durability.

The softer the tyre in terms of its compound the quicker it is but, at the same time, the quicker it will be to lose performance and therefore need changing thanks to a process called degradation.

Why are F1 tyres different colours?

For 2023, there are six tyre compounds being used by Pirelli and, at each Grand Prix, three of the six tyre compounds will be selected by F1's official tyre partner to provide to the teams, who then need to work out which combination will be best to get to the line fastest in a race.

The six tyre compounds for 2023 are named C0 (the softest of all the compounds) through to C5 - there is one more compound compared to 2022 which saw C1 through to C5 used.

To tell the different tyre compounds apart at a Grand Prix, three different colours are used. The softest tyre available at any weekend will have red detail on the side wall, the medium compound will have yellow and the hard will have white.

Aside from that, you also have green for intermediate tyres and blue for fully wet tyres for when rain hits the circuit.

Why are F1 tyres so large compared to road cars'?

As well as the obvious difference between F1 tyres, for the dry, being slick whereas road tyres have tread, there is also a difference in size.

Put simply, the tyres are bigger to provide more grip and to allow the drivers to put the power of their 1000bhp cars through the tyres and onto the track at high speed without losing control.

If you put an F1 car on normal road tyres performance would be seriously hampered. A big slick tyre heats up quicker in dry conditions, and the larger surface area provides more contact with the track than a normal tyre would, providing more grip and allowing the drivers to blast through some of the most challenging corners in world motorsport at speeds of well over 150mph.

